Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Tatneft' PAO    TATN   RU0009033591

TATNEFT' PAO (TATN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Tatneft' : Products of the TATNEFT Company’s ENPU Are among the Winners of the "Best Goods and Services of the Republic of Tatarstan" Contest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 10:49am CEST

The products of the Elkhov Oil Refining Division (ENPU) of the TATNEFT Company's NGDU Elkhovneft became laureates and winners of the 'Best Goods and Services of the Republic of Tatarstan' contest in the nomination 'Industrial and technology products'.

The industrial solvent and unleaded gasoline of the Regular-92 class 5 brand are among the laureates of the contest.

The industrial solvent is manufactured by mixing the benzene-containing fraction produced in the catalytic reforming process and the light vacuum gas oil. The industrial solvent produced by ENPU is highly effective in dissolving asphaltene-resin and tar sediments (ASPO).

The qualitative parameters of the Regular-92 gasoline produced at the Elkhovsky NPU of NGDU Elkhovneft is a low concentration of actual resins (five times lower than the one of the GOST permitted value), the sulfur mass fraction is not more than 10 mg/kg.

The diploma of the contest was awarded to the EURO class 1 diesel fuel, III DT-Z (Winter) - K5 type.

The sulfur content in the diesel fuel produced by NPU of NGDU Elkhovneft is two times lower than the GOST permitted figure, the maximum filtration temperature is minus 29, the cloud point is minus 26, which is 10 degrees below the GOST figure, the water content is ten times lower than the permitted value and the total pollution is five times lower than the GOST permitted figure.

The main advantages of the Elkhovsky NPU diesel fuel in comparison with competitors are associated with optimization of fractional composition without the addition of depressant-dispergating additives.

The ENPU products meet the most stringent requirements: compliance with ecological class 5 requirements and compliance with the Technical Regulations of the Customs Union.

The quality control of the products is carried out by the chemical analytical laboratory, which performs a full analysis for all the parameters required by GOST. The equipped with modern equipment laboratory both determines quality parameters of commercial products, and also checks the quality of input raw materials, performs interim-analyses of the technological process. The laboratory of the ENPU carries out more than 150 tests per day.

The total volume of oil products yielded in 2017 amounted to 225 thousand tonnes with light products accounting for 185 thousand tonnes: diesel fuel - 103 thousand tonnes and gasoline - 82 thousand tonns.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 08:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATNEFT' PAO
10:49aTATNEFT' : Products of the TATNEFT Company’s ENPU Are among the Winners of..
PU
09/19TATNEFT' : Promising Technology of TATNEFT Company
PU
09/17TATNEFT' : TATNEFT and TANECO Participated in an International Seminar
PU
09/14TATNEFT' : BMZ of PJSC TATNEFT Is among the Best Equipment Manufacturers Again
PU
09/13TATNEFT' : Production of UTNGP of the TATNEFT Company Is Among the Winners of th..
PU
09/10TATNEFT' : Prikamneft Oil and Gas Production Division Celebrates the Jubilee Ann..
PU
09/07TATNEFT' : Figures Demonstrating Results of Operations for Eight Months of 2018
PU
09/05TATNEFT' : KAMA TYRES Presented Truck Tyres at the "ARMY 2018" Forum
PU
09/05TATNEFT' : Main Awards of the International Specialized Exhibition Were Conferre..
PU
09/03TATNEFT' : A Contest of Professional Skills of TATNEFT Employees Was Held in Alm..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04PJSC Tatneft ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/13GAZPROMNEFT : Possible Doubling Of Dividends 
08/09ROSNEFT : 2022 Looks Quite Interesting 
06/19PJSC Tatneft ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/09RSX : Panic Brings Opportunity 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 123 M
EBIT 2018 3 790 M
Net income 2018 3 026 M
Finance 2018 1 127 M
Yield 2018 6,44%
P/E ratio 2018 8,73
P/E ratio 2019 8,66
EV / Sales 2018 1,83x
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 26 934 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target -7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nail Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov Chairman
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Tikhturov Head-Finance
Nail Gabdulbarievich Ibragimov Director & Chief Engineer
Alexey P. Bespalov Head-Information Technology Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATNEFT' PAO26 934
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.02%276 333
PETROCHINA COMPANY10.75%227 720
TOTAL18.88%167 982
EQUINOR22.83%88 107
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%69 586
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.