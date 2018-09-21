The products of the Elkhov Oil Refining Division (ENPU) of the TATNEFT Company's NGDU Elkhovneft became laureates and winners of the 'Best Goods and Services of the Republic of Tatarstan' contest in the nomination 'Industrial and technology products'.

The industrial solvent and unleaded gasoline of the Regular-92 class 5 brand are among the laureates of the contest.

The industrial solvent is manufactured by mixing the benzene-containing fraction produced in the catalytic reforming process and the light vacuum gas oil. The industrial solvent produced by ENPU is highly effective in dissolving asphaltene-resin and tar sediments (ASPO).

The qualitative parameters of the Regular-92 gasoline produced at the Elkhovsky NPU of NGDU Elkhovneft is a low concentration of actual resins (five times lower than the one of the GOST permitted value), the sulfur mass fraction is not more than 10 mg/kg.

The diploma of the contest was awarded to the EURO class 1 diesel fuel, III DT-Z (Winter) - K5 type.

The sulfur content in the diesel fuel produced by NPU of NGDU Elkhovneft is two times lower than the GOST permitted figure, the maximum filtration temperature is minus 29, the cloud point is minus 26, which is 10 degrees below the GOST figure, the water content is ten times lower than the permitted value and the total pollution is five times lower than the GOST permitted figure.

The main advantages of the Elkhovsky NPU diesel fuel in comparison with competitors are associated with optimization of fractional composition without the addition of depressant-dispergating additives.

The ENPU products meet the most stringent requirements: compliance with ecological class 5 requirements and compliance with the Technical Regulations of the Customs Union.

The quality control of the products is carried out by the chemical analytical laboratory, which performs a full analysis for all the parameters required by GOST. The equipped with modern equipment laboratory both determines quality parameters of commercial products, and also checks the quality of input raw materials, performs interim-analyses of the technological process. The laboratory of the ENPU carries out more than 150 tests per day.

The total volume of oil products yielded in 2017 amounted to 225 thousand tonnes with light products accounting for 185 thousand tonnes: diesel fuel - 103 thousand tonnes and gasoline - 82 thousand tonns.