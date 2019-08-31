Tatneft' : Professional Skill Contest of TATNEFT Employees Was Held in Almetyevsk

The annual contest of professional skills of young workers of the main professions of the TATNEFT Group and the region's oil service enterprises was held in the city of Almetyevsk (Republic of Tatarstan).

This year, the contest was again combined with a professional holiday - the Day of Oil and Gas Industry Workers.

The start of the professional skill contest in the most popular oil specialties was given after the official part of the Oil Worker Day celebration.

In the framework of the Professional Skill Contest in 2019 the competition was organized in 17 working professions, as well as in engineering and technical specialties of the Exploration and Production block and industrial, environmental and labor safety sectors. There were advanced practice registered nurses and cooks among the new competing working specialties this year.

As part of the celebrations, there was an extensive cultural and entertainment program held in Almetyevsk, which included theatrical performances, exhibitions of art pieces, concerts, etc.

Information Reference

In 2019, the Professional Skill Contest for young workers in main oil professions was held for the 49th time in a row. It was held for the first time in 1970 at NGDU Almetyevneft (Oil and Gas Production Division) in the workshops of crude oil production, PRS (remedial well servicing), PPD (reservoir pressure maintenance) and was timed to the one hundred birth anniversary of V.I. Lenin. The latest history of professional contests was re-opened in 2001, when the nomination 'Best Young Worker by the Specialty' was introduced. Young employees of the Company under the age of 33 began competing in the contest since 2003. The winners of previous years were not allowed to participate in the contest since 2018.