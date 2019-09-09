Tatneft' : TATNEFT Announces a Contest Among Professional Artists

TATNEFT announces a contest among professional artists on the feat of arms and a labor feat of oil workers during the Great Patriotic War.

Paintings and drawings shall be accepted to participate in the contest in full compliance with the following topics: origination of the oil industry of the Republic of Tatarstan and TATNEFT Company during the Great Patriotic War; the history of discovering the Shugurovskoye oil field during the war years; the history of discovering the Romashkinskoye oil field in the postwar years; our compatriots at the battlefields: history of persons; labor dynasties; a hero oilman image; a hero female image; everyday life, interests, traditions of oil workers of the Republic during the Great Patriotic War; milestones in the history of the republican main deposits operation; oil industry arrangements during the Great Patriotic War.

The contest shall be held in three stages. At the first stage, from December 1, 2019 to January 14, 2020, photographs of the entries shall be evaluated by the jury for determining the shortlist of the Contest finalists.

At the second stage, from January 15 to January 22, the finalists of the Contest shall deliver the originals of the contest entries to the address: 98, Lenina Street, Almetyevsk.

At the third stage, from January 23 to January 31, the entries of the finalists shall be assessed by the jury, which shall determine the winners of the Contest for participation in the exhibition arrangements.

The authors of the content entries must send the following information to the e-mail address presscenter@TATNEFT.ru to participate in the contest: a filled-up application document in MS Word format; the entry (entries) photo of in JPG format, copies of the passport, TIN and the insurance certificate (SNILS).

The participant must indicate 'Contest of artworks' in the subject matter of the e-mail.

More information about the terms of the contest is available on the www.TATNEFT.ru website in the 'Social Policy' section. Information by phone: 8 (8553) 373-045, 373-788. Applications and sketches in electronic form should be sent to: presscenter@TATNEFT.ru.