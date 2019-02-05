Tatneft' : TATNEFT Company Has Been Awarded the President's of the Republic of Tatarstan Gratitude

The TATNEFT Company's team has been awarded the Gratitude of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan for significant contribution to the implementation of the integrated project 'Cultural heritage: the town island of Sviyazhsk and the ancient Bolgar'.

The awarding ceremony of philanthropists, who made a significant contribution to the project, was held in Kazan, at the 'Pyramid' entertainment complex, as part of a celebration in honor of the main scope of work completion to recreate the cultural, spiritual and historical heritage: the Great Bolgar and Sviyazhsk.

The event was attended by Vladimir Medinsky, Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation, Pavel Zenkovich, Deputy Minister of Education of the Russian Federation, Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, Mintimer Shaimiev, State Councilor of the Republic of Tatarstan, as well as numerous patrons of the arts.

The award was presented from the hands of Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, to Nail Maganov, General Director

of TATNEFT Company

Summing up the restoration results of the ancient Bolgar and the island town Sviyazhsk, Mintimer Shaimiev pointed out that that a 9 year long period witnessed not only to restoration of historical monuments, architectural ensembles, to build new significant buildings, creation of modern infrastructure, improvement the settlements' territories, but what most important: recreation of spiritual images, such as faith, traditions and culture of our ancestors.

Mintimer Shaimiev separately thanked the investors, which included large enterprises and organization, small companies and ordinary citizens of the Republic. All their names shall be included in the republican Remembrance book of philanthropists.

In addition to implementing corporate social programs, TATNEFT conducts large-scale activities through the TATNEFTs Charitable Foundation and the Foundation's Gifted Children, Mercy, Rukhiyat and Tazalyk programs, and provides targeted and objective assistance to veterans and orphans, talented residents of the Republic.

The Company is implementing a long-term program for the revival and further strengthening of the spiritual values of the multinational population of Tatarstan, the development of culture and art, as well as the restoration of cultural monuments of the Republic.

The investments in production, personnel, well-being of residents, environmental projects, education, sports, science and arts are a contribution to a healthy generation, stability in the community, preservation of culture and the revival of spirituality.