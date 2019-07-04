Tatneft' : TATNEFT Is among the Top 10 Most Expensive Brands in Russia

Brand of TATNEFT Company took the 8th place in the rating of the most expensive brands in Russia according to Brand Finance.

The TATNEFT brand value has been estimated at RUB 132 billion in 2019.

The rating includes the 50 most expensive brands in Russia, headed by the Sberbank brand. The top ten also included Gazprom, Lukoil, Rosneft, Russian Railways, Magnit, VTB, MTS and Novatek.

The brand evaluation has been conducted by Brand Finance, an international consulting company, which a is a global leader in the brand valuation. The Brand Finance analysts have evaluated the brand value, paying attention to the value of the entire enterprise, the total brand value for shareholders and the value of the Company's trademarks. The experts also have considered marketing investments, business efficiency and the brand awareness.