TATNEFT' PAO

(TATN)
Tatneft' : TATNEFT Is among the Top 10 Most Expensive Brands in Russia

07/04/2019

Brand of TATNEFT Company took the 8th place in the rating of the most expensive brands in Russia according to Brand Finance.

The TATNEFT brand value has been estimated at RUB 132 billion in 2019.

The rating includes the 50 most expensive brands in Russia, headed by the Sberbank brand. The top ten also included Gazprom, Lukoil, Rosneft, Russian Railways, Magnit, VTB, MTS and Novatek.

The brand evaluation has been conducted by Brand Finance, an international consulting company, which a is a global leader in the brand valuation. The Brand Finance analysts have evaluated the brand value, paying attention to the value of the entire enterprise, the total brand value for shareholders and the value of the Company's trademarks. The experts also have considered marketing investments, business efficiency and the brand awareness.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 14:42:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14 952 M
EBIT 2019 4 425 M
Net income 2019 3 577 M
Finance 2019 753 M
Yield 2019 8,42%
P/E ratio 2019 7,07x
P/E ratio 2020 7,25x
EV / Sales2019 1,79x
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
Capitalization 27 463 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,3  $
Last Close Price 12,3  $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nail Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov Chairman
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Tikhturov Head-Finance
Nail Gabdulbarievich Ibragimov Director & Chief Engineer
Alexey P. Bespalov Head-Information Technology Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATNEFT' PAO27 374
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL11.99%260 582
PETROCHINA COMPANY-4.58%173 450
TOTAL6.36%144 214
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS18.25%96 892
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%69 863
