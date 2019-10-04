Log in
TATNEFT' PAO

(TATN)
Tatneft' : TATNEFT Signed an Agreement of Intent with the Russian Rocket and Space Corporation

10/04/2019

TATNEFT Company signed an Agreement of Intent with the United Rocket and Space Corporation (JSC ORKK) within the framework of the Russian Energy Week International Forum.

The signatures under the Agreement of Intent were aafixed by Shafigullin Rinat, Deputy General Director for Well Workover, Drilling and EOR of TATNEFT Company, and Andrey Zheregelya, General Director of JSC ORKK.

Within the framework of the signed document, the parties plan to develop cooperation in the competencies application of the rocket and space industry enterprises for development and manufacturing of high-tech equipment used in the oil and gas industry.

The Agreement is aimed at cooperation in priority areas of the oil and gas industry development, implementation of the production diversification program, introduction of domestic high-tech developments in crude oil production processes within the framework of the domestic import substitution program, etc.

Reference Information

'Russian Energy Week is the largest energy industry event in Russia. The Forum takes place in the 'Manezh' Central Exhibition Hall with participation of about 9 thousand guests from 60 countries of the world: heads of energy agencies of different countries, leaders of major international energy companies, leading world experts, heads of the Russian Federation constituent regions and media representatives.

The event has been organized by the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and the Moscow City Government.

The objective of the Forum is to demonstrate the prospects of the Russian fuel and energy complex and to implement the international cooperation potential in the field of energy. The Forum is a platform for discussing the main challenges faced by the energy sector of the economy and topical development issues.

Forward-looking statements:This press release contains certain statements regarding future events and expectations, which are foreward-looking in nature. Any statement in this press release that is not a historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially. PJSC TATNEFT shall assume no obligation to update such forecasts to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 14:36:09 UTC
