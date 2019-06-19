Tatneft' : TATNEFT Welcomes the Young Geologists' Olympiad at the Company's Camps for Children

The VI-th Republican open field Olympiad of young geologists was launched at the premises of the TATNEFT Company's Solnechny (Sunny) Recreation Camp.

The ceremonial event was held with the participation of Rafis Burganov, Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan, Timur Gilyazov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Tatarstan, Nail Maganov, General Director of TATNEFT Company, Valery Grigorovich, Director of the Territorial Fund for Geological Information in the Southern Federal District, Ramil Gatiyatullin, Head of the TATNEFT's Tatar Geological Prospecting Department, Andrei Terekhin, Deputy Director of the Institute of Geology and Oil and Gas Technologies, of the Kazan Federal University, Marat Girfanov, Head of the Executive Committee of the Almetyevsk Municipal District.

Welcoming the young participants, Nail Maganov pointed out that this year, in addition to representatives from Russia, Tatarstan and Kazakhstan there were the children from the Republic of Uzbekistan also participating in the competitions, which indicated the popularity of this key profession for the oil industry.

Addressing the forum participants, Nail Maganov emphasized the importance of modern geology and the demand for professionals with special geological disciplines. General Director of TATNEFT wished the children successful performance at competitive sites, good luck, and high spirits.

The Republican Field Olympiad of young geologists will be held at the sites of the Solnechny recreation camp from June 18 to June 24. In the course of a multi-day geological marathon, schoolchildren will take part in contests and geological competitions. There were also various cultural-mass and sporting events for children prepared.