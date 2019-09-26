Tatneft' : TATNEFT Will Take Part in the Russian Energy Week

Representatives of TATNEFT will take part in the 'Russian Energy Week' (REN) International Forum.

The international forum dedicated to energy issues will be held in Moscow from October 2 to 5. It will be attended by about 9,000 guests from 60 countries, heads of energy agencies of various countries, top managers of major international energy companies, leading international experts, heads of Russian regions and media representatives.

The Company's professionals plan to take part in the open meeting of the working group on reducing the dependence of the oil refining and petrochemical industry on the import of the equipment, components, technologies and services (works) of the Expert Council of the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation; in round tables on the topics 'Stimulation of crude oil production in the Russian Federation' and 'Digital transformation of the oil and gas industry: new opportunities for the state and business.

The plenary session of the REN will be devoted to the energy partnership issues promoting sustainable development. As part of a broad event program, the forum participants will also discuss the issues related to new alliances in the global energy sector; a paradigm shifting in the development of global oil and gas chemistry; main trends in the legislative process in the fuel and energy sector; global energy development forecasts up to 2040; risk management in the modern global energy industry; prospects for cooperation between fuel and energy companies and the defense industry, etc.

Reference Information

REN (Russian Energy Week) is the largest industry event in the area of energy in Russia. The forum will be held in the 'Manezh' Central Exhibition Hall, the organizers of the event are the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and the Government of Moscow.

The objective of the Forum is to demonstrate the prospects of the Russian fuel and energy complex and to implement the potential of the international cooperation in the field of energy. The Forum will become a platform for discussion of the main challenges faced by the energy sector of the economy and topical development issues.