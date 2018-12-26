Log in
TATNEFT' PAO
Tatneft' : TATNEFT and Volkswagen Group Rus Launch a Joint Project

12/26/2018 | 05:05pm CET

PJSC TATNEFT and OOO Volkswagen Grupp Rus are launching a joint project 'For Clean Present. For Healthy Future'.

The project presentation in a press conference format was held at the TTC-24 dealer center in Kazan on December 26 with the participation of representatives from OOO Volkswagen Grupp Rus (Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Russia), JSC TANECO, PJSC TATNEFT and mass media representatives.

Within six months, TATNEFT Company will test two Volkswagen Multivan cars with diesel engines that comply with European emission toxicity standards of Euro 6 level for exhaust emissions.

Testing of the engines during the vehicles' operation will be combined with testing other products of the TATNEFT Group of Companies, such as TANECO diesel fuel and Viatti tyres manufactured by KAMA TYRES. Also, as part of the trial operation, field tests of the TANECO Premium Ultra Eco Synth motor oil complying with Volkswagen approved specifications will be carried out.

The cars will be tested in the Moscow region, as well as the North-West and the Volga regions of Russia. The plans provide that refueling vehicles with TANECO eco-friendly fuel will be made exclusively at TATNEFT's filling stations.

The TANECO diesel fuel, which will be used to refuel the cars, is produced at one of the most up-to-date refineries, built using the latest achievements in oil refining equipment and technologies as part of the Nizhnekamsk TANECO complex, which in turn is part of the TATNEFT Group of Companies. The TANECO diesel fuel of Euro-5 standard complies with the requirements of level Euro-6 engines in terms of the quality specifications.

Winter tyres Viatti Bosco Nordico V-523 235 / 55R17, specially designed for the developing segment of SUVs and crossovers will be installed on Volkswagen cars in the framework of the project 'For Clean Present. For Healthy Future'.
The well-thought-out structure and increased reliability of the Viatti Bosco Nordico winter tyres make it possible to overcome the deep snow on country roads and icy road surfaces with equal confidence.

The engine oil 'TANECO Premium Ultra Eco Synth', which will also take part in the test trials, is one of the first TANECO's oil formulations and it is designed to lubricate high-powered gasoline and diesel engines of passenger cars, minibuses and trucks that meet the requirements of the Euro-5 level emissions of toxic components.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 16:04:01 UTC
