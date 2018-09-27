Tatneft' : TATNEFT at the International “Oil and Gas KIOGE 2018” Exhibition

TATNEFT Company presented its technologies, equipment and tyres at the XIVIth International Exhibition 'Oil and Gas KIOGE-2018' in Almaty (Kazakhstan).

The event is held with the official support of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, JSC National Company KazMunayGas, Almaty City Akimat (Administration), the Union of Kazakhstan Service Companies KazService, diplomatic missions of participating countries and the European Business Association of Kazakhstan.

TATNEFT Company demonstrates at the exhibition the Company's capabilities in the main business areas of the Company's activity. The Company represents maintenance and engineering services in the area of increasing the field development efficiency; efficient crude oil production technologies, including the production of high-viscosity oil, where TATNEFT Company has a special oilfield infrastructure, including boiler houses for steam generation, HVO treatment facilities, and associated water treatment plants.

The Company's exposition demonstrates the opportunities for implementing refinery projects on a 'turn-key' basis. Today, the TANECO Oil Refining and Petrochemical Plants Complex, erected by TATNEFT Company, is the most up-to-date oil refining enterprise in Russia and produces highly competitive, environmentally friendly products.

The exhibition samples are the products of TANECO, PD Tatneft Alabuga Steklovolokno, Tatneft-Neftekhimservis, Tatneft-Preskomposite, sour service pipes manufactured by the TATNEFT Company's Bugulma Mechanical Plant and others.

The KAMA TYRES complex demonstrates cargo combined and solid-steel cord tyres, including cargo combined tyres 425 / 85R21 KAMA-1260 for all-wheel drive trucks, having a radial design with adjustable pressure and a special tread pattern increasing cross-country capacity.

SSC KAMA tyres are one of the most advanced products at the Russian tyre market, featuring increased mileage, high strength and fuel economy. Tyres for mine dump trucks 315 / 80R22.5 KAMA NU701featuring the possibility of installation on any axle of the vehicle, high traffic in aggressive conditions of quarries and construction sites due to the increased thickness of sidewalls and tread bands. Tyres 12.00R20 KAMA NR701 are intended for installation on the rear (driving) axle of trucks, demonstrating increased wear resistance and high cross-country performance in off-road and rough terrain conditions. Tyres 385 / 65R22.5 KAMA NT701 for trailers and caravanы used in quarrying and at construction sites. Advantages of the model are excellent gripping properties, tread self-cleaning; maintenance of high performance characteristics at the temperature difference situation.

Reference Information

KIOGE is the largest exhibition and conference event in Kazakhstan and the countries of the Caspian region related with crude oil and gas issues. Annually KIOGE brings together about 500 exhibiting companies from 20 countries of the world under its banner, as well as several thousand representatives of science, production and management of all spheres of crude oil production, oil refining, petrochemical and gas industries, transport of crude oil and oil products, ecologists, a well as representatives of humanitarian and social spheres of community and governmental structures.