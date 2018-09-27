Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Tatneft' PAO    TATN   RU0009033591

TATNEFT' PAO (TATN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tatneft' : TATNEFT at the International “Oil and Gas KIOGE 2018” Exhibition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 07:26am CEST

TATNEFT Company presented its technologies, equipment and tyres at the XIVIth International Exhibition 'Oil and Gas KIOGE-2018' in Almaty (Kazakhstan).

The event is held with the official support of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, JSC National Company KazMunayGas, Almaty City Akimat (Administration), the Union of Kazakhstan Service Companies KazService, diplomatic missions of participating countries and the European Business Association of Kazakhstan.

TATNEFT Company demonstrates at the exhibition the Company's capabilities in the main business areas of the Company's activity. The Company represents maintenance and engineering services in the area of increasing the field development efficiency; efficient crude oil production technologies, including the production of high-viscosity oil, where TATNEFT Company has a special oilfield infrastructure, including boiler houses for steam generation, HVO treatment facilities, and associated water treatment plants.

The Company's exposition demonstrates the opportunities for implementing refinery projects on a 'turn-key' basis. Today, the TANECO Oil Refining and Petrochemical Plants Complex, erected by TATNEFT Company, is the most up-to-date oil refining enterprise in Russia and produces highly competitive, environmentally friendly products.

The exhibition samples are the products of TANECO, PD Tatneft Alabuga Steklovolokno, Tatneft-Neftekhimservis, Tatneft-Preskomposite, sour service pipes manufactured by the TATNEFT Company's Bugulma Mechanical Plant and others.

The KAMA TYRES complex demonstrates cargo combined and solid-steel cord tyres, including cargo combined tyres 425 / 85R21 KAMA-1260 for all-wheel drive trucks, having a radial design with adjustable pressure and a special tread pattern increasing cross-country capacity.

SSC KAMA tyres are one of the most advanced products at the Russian tyre market, featuring increased mileage, high strength and fuel economy. Tyres for mine dump trucks 315 / 80R22.5 KAMA NU701featuring the possibility of installation on any axle of the vehicle, high traffic in aggressive conditions of quarries and construction sites due to the increased thickness of sidewalls and tread bands. Tyres 12.00R20 KAMA NR701 are intended for installation on the rear (driving) axle of trucks, demonstrating increased wear resistance and high cross-country performance in off-road and rough terrain conditions. Tyres 385 / 65R22.5 KAMA NT701 for trailers and caravanы used in quarrying and at construction sites. Advantages of the model are excellent gripping properties, tread self-cleaning; maintenance of high performance characteristics at the temperature difference situation.

Reference Information

KIOGE is the largest exhibition and conference event in Kazakhstan and the countries of the Caspian region related with crude oil and gas issues. Annually KIOGE brings together about 500 exhibiting companies from 20 countries of the world under its banner, as well as several thousand representatives of science, production and management of all spheres of crude oil production, oil refining, petrochemical and gas industries, transport of crude oil and oil products, ecologists, a well as representatives of humanitarian and social spheres of community and governmental structures.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 05:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATNEFT' PAO
07:26aTATNEFT' : TATNEFT at the International “Oil and Gas KIOGE 2018” Exh..
PU
09/26TATNEFT' : TATNEFT’s Board of Directors Approved the Company’s Devel..
PU
09/24TATNEFT' : Products of the TATNEFT Company’s Bugulma Mechanical Plant (BMZ..
PU
09/21TATNEFT' : Products of the TATNEFT Company’s ENPU Are among the Winners of..
PU
09/19TATNEFT' : Promising Technology of TATNEFT Company
PU
09/17TATNEFT' : TATNEFT and TANECO Participated in an International Seminar
PU
09/14TATNEFT' : BMZ of PJSC TATNEFT Is among the Best Equipment Manufacturers Again
PU
09/13TATNEFT' : Production of UTNGP of the TATNEFT Company Is Among the Winners of th..
PU
09/10TATNEFT' : Prikamneft Oil and Gas Production Division Celebrates the Jubilee Ann..
PU
09/07TATNEFT' : Figures Demonstrating Results of Operations for Eight Months of 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04PJSC Tatneft ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/13GAZPROMNEFT : Possible Doubling Of Dividends 
08/09ROSNEFT : 2022 Looks Quite Interesting 
06/19PJSC Tatneft ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/09RSX : Panic Brings Opportunity 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 123 M
EBIT 2018 3 790 M
Net income 2018 3 026 M
Finance 2018 1 127 M
Yield 2018 6,11%
P/E ratio 2018 9,19
P/E ratio 2019 9,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,92x
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
Capitalization 28 305 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nail Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov Chairman
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Tikhturov Head-Finance
Nail Gabdulbarievich Ibragimov Director & Chief Engineer
Alexey P. Bespalov Head-Information Technology Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATNEFT' PAO28 305
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL6.26%291 505
PETROCHINA COMPANY8.90%225 633
TOTAL20.38%173 970
EQUINOR33.79%96 138
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%74 067
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.