Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Tatneft' PAO    TATN   RU0009033591

TATNEFT' PAO (TATN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tatneft' : The Board of Directors of Tatneft recommended to pay 30.27 rubles per each share as the dividend for the first half of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 02:31am EDT

On 13 August 2018 the Board of Directors of PJSC Tatneft by absentee voting resolved to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders with the agenda to approve the dividends based on the results of the first half of 2018 and the procedure for the payment thereof, and issued a recommendation to the shareholders to approved the dividends for the first six months of this year in the amount of 30 rubles and 27 kopecks per each preferred and ordinary share of the Company (3027% of the par value), which constitutes approximately 75% of net income under the Russian Accounting Standards for the reporting period.

The Board of Directors upon making its decisions relied on the dividend policy of the Company, which states that free cash flow generated after financing of the investment program, the fulfillment of obligations and satisfaction of other requirements can be distributed in the form of dividends. The total amount of dividends (70.4 billion rubles) recommended for the distribution by the Board of Directors corresponds to the free cash accumulated by the Company as of the end of the first half of this year.

PJSC Tatneft intends to return to the shareholders in the form of dividends free cash flow not used to finance its projects yielding an adequate return on investment and not required for the normal operation of the Company as often as would be justified to carry out the necessary corporate procedures and make the payments. In accordance with applicable law, the Charter and the dividend policy of the Company, the dividends can be paid based on the results of the year, first quarter, first half and nine months of the reporting year.

The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be held on 28 September 2018 by absentee voting. List of persons entitled to participate in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be determined as of 3 September 2018, and the list of persons entitled to the dividends is proposed to be drawn up based on the shareholding as of 12 October 2018.

This press release contains inside information.

Forward-looking statements and waiver of liability:This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. PJSC Tatneft assumes no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. The amounts and percentages mentioned or referred to in this press release could be presented after rounding and, therefore, they might differ from the actual sums and results contained in the Company's reporting documents. PJSC Tatneft shall bear no responsibility to correct or reimburse any sums which might constitute the difference between the amounts mentioned in this press release and those in respective reporting documents, and all payments are made by PJSC Tatneft exclusively on the basis of decisions made by its authorised corporate bodies in the amounts and within the corporate proceedings set out in such decisions.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 06:30:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATNEFT' PAO
02:31aTATNEFT' : The Board of Directors of Tatneft recommended to pay 30.27 rubles per..
PU
08/06TATNEFT' : Figures Demonstrating Results of Operations for Seven Months of 2018
PU
07/24TATNEFT' : Tyre-Manufacturing Complex of TATNEFT is a Diploma Winner of the Nati..
PU
07/20TATNEFT' : Tyre Manufacturing Complex of TATNEFT Started the Production of the S..
PU
07/20TATNEFT' : The Board of Directors of TATNEFT Discussed the Prospects for the Com..
PU
07/19TATNEFT' : TATNEFT Announces the Contest among Professional Painters
PU
07/16AO TATNEFT PRF : TATNEFT - Two More Installations Were Commissioned at TANECO
AQ
07/13TATNEFT' : "TATNEFT" Is among Top Ten World Leaders in the Oil and Gas Industry ..
PU
07/12TATNEFT' : TATNEFT Welcomes the Young Geologists’ Olympiad at the Company&..
PU
07/12TATNEFT' : TATNEFT Took Part in the Traditional Oil Summit
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13GAZPROMNEFT : Possible Doubling Of Dividends 
08/09ROSNEFT : 2022 Looks Quite Interesting 
06/19PJSC Tatneft ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/09RSX : Panic Brings Opportunity 
03/29A Leader In Dividend Yield 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 629 M
EBIT 2018 3 885 M
Net income 2018 3 039 M
Finance 2018 1 409 M
Yield 2018 6,43%
P/E ratio 2018 7,93
P/E ratio 2019 7,99
EV / Sales 2018 1,63x
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
Capitalization 25 269 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 10,6 $
Spread / Average Target -5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nail Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov Chairman
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Tikhturov Head-Finance
Nail Gabdulbarievich Ibragimov Director & Chief Engineer
Alexey P. Bespalov Head-Information Technology Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATNEFT' PAO25 269
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.00%275 961
PETROCHINA COMPANY-1.24%206 765
TOTAL17.47%169 698
EQUINOR23.63%86 701
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS24.72%73 392
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.