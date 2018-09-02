Tatneft' : The Day of Oil and Gas Industry Workers Was Celebrated in Almetyevsk

In Almetyevsk (Republic of Tatarstan), an annual contest of professional skills was held to find the best among the young workers in key professions of TATNEFT Group and the region's oil service companies.

This year, the professional holiday is again combined with the contest of professional skills of young workers in the main occupations of the TATNEFT Group and oil service companies in the region.

The President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, General Director of PJSC TATNEFT Nail Maganov, Assistant to the Head of the Administration of the Russian Federation Kirill Molodtsov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rinat Sabirov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tatarstan on Oil Industry Affairs Shafagat Takhautdinov, Head of Almetyevsk Municipal District Airat Khairullin, Novgorod Region Governor Andrey Nikitin, sculptor and corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Arts Dashi Namdakov, heads of the republic's ministries and departments, veterans of production, and the inhabitants of the oil region of the republic took part in the celebrations.

The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a greetings telegram to the oil industry workers upon the occasion of the professional holiday.

The President of Tatarstan congratulated the participants of the event with the Day of Oil and Gas Industry Workers and the Day of the City. In his speech, Rustam Minnikhanov noted the importance of this holiday and the role of the oil industry in the economy of the republic and the country, and also thanked oil industry workers for their service and significant contribution to the economy of Tatarstan and Russia.

Addressing the audience, the General Director of the TATNEFT Company, Nail Maganov, emphasized that the oil production radically changed the face of Tatarstan, turning the once agrarian region into one of the industrially most developed Russian regions. Today, the oil industry remains the guarantor of Russia's energy security.

Mr. Maganov also noted that today the old oilfield development system has been replaced by a new concept of values aimed at creating intelligent products, digital counterparts, and new high-tech industries. These tasks are reflected in the Company's Strategy until 2030.

He thanked the veterans, specialists, workers, managers of TATNEFT, and also expressed gratitude to the leadership of the republic and the Russian Federation for supporting the activities of the Company. Mr. Maganov also expressed gratitude to the heads of the municipalities of the oil region, to the teams of related enterprises, and to the employees of the budgetary sphere for the joint fruitful work.

As part of the event, state and national awards were presented to employees who made a significant contribution to the development of the industry and the TATNEFT Company.

The program of the holiday in the main city square also included a theatrical performance, a parade of retro cars and special equipment of the TATNEFT Group enterprises, a procession of colorfully decorated cars accompanied by representatives of labor collectives of the region, industry-specifi educational institutions, health camps, TATNEFT Charity Fund, winners of the Company's Spartakiad and representatives of children's sports institutions, as well as participants in the new social projects of 'TATNEFT' - 'Longevity Center', 'Green Fitness', 'Cultural Environment of the City', and ' Almetyevsk Street Theater'.

At the end of the ceremonial part, the contest of professional skills in the most popular oil specialties was launched.

Popular Tatar and Russian artists will also perform on this festive day for the residents of the city and guests of the oil industry parade.

The concert program on Lenin Square will be held with the participation of creative collectives of the region and the republic (A. Galimov, E. Grey, G. Urazova, I. Khakimov, M. Rakhmaev, etc.).

There will also be a concert of popular Russian musical bands 'Zveri' and 'DDT'.

Celebrations will end with a festive fireworks display.