Tatneft' : The Oilman Day Celebrations in Almetyevsk

Celebration festivities dedicated to the Day of Oil and Gas Industry Workers were held in Almetyevsk.

This year, the professional holiday was again combined with the professional skills competition of young workers of the main professions of the TATNEFT Group and the oil service enterprises of the region.

The celebration festivities were attended by Rustam Minnikhanov, President of Tatarstan, Nail Maganov, General Director of PJSC TATNEFT, Rinat Sabirov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tatarstan, Shafagat Takhautdinov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tatarstan on the Oil Industry issues, Timur Nagumanov, Head of the Almetyevsk Municipal District's Executive Committee, heads of Republican ministries and government agencies, production veterans, residents of the Republic's oil region.

President of Tatarstan congratulated the participants of the event on the Day of Oil and Gas Industry Workers and the City Day. Rustam Minnikhanov praised in his address the contribution of the Republican oil and gas workers to the development of the country's oil and gas industry.

Addressing the audience, Nail Maganov expressed his gratitude to the pioneer veterans who stood at the origins of the great oil of Tatarstan, the modern generation of oil workers, teams of related enterprises, public sector workers and the cities' administration teams for joint creative work.

The celebration program at the main city square included a theatrical performance, a parade of retro cars and specialized vehicles of the TATNEFT Group enterprises, a procession of colorfully decorated cars accompanied by representatives of the region's labor force teams, the Company's educational and social blocks, the Tatneft Charity Fund, winners of the Company's Spartakiad and other

The professional skills competition among the young employees of the TATNEFT Group on the most popular oil specialties was started after the completion of the celebration's official part.

Popular Tatar and Russian artistes also performed before the residents and guests of the oil producing city on the celebration day.

The concert program at the Neftyanik Square was attended by popular Russian music groups 'CHAIF' and 'Murakami', as well as by Garik Sukachev and Evgeny Margulis.

The celebration events ended with the festive fireworks