Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tatton Asset Management plc    TAMT   GB00BYX1P358

TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

(TAMT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tatton Asset Management : Acquisition of Sinfonia Asset Management Limited (SAM)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 03:49am EDT

Tatton Asset Management plc (or the 'Group')

Acquisition of Sinfonia Asset Management Limited (SAM)

Tatton Asset Management plc (AIM: TAM), the on-platform discretionary fund management (DFM) and IFA support services business, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Sinfonia Asset Management Limited (SAM), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tenet Group (Tenet) for up to £2.7 million.

Background to the transaction

The growth of our AUM is at the core of Tatton's strategy. To achieve this, we will continue to develop our centralised investment proposition while enhancing and evolving our product offerings for our firms' advisers and their clients, both organically and through acquisition. In line with this, SAM was identified as providing a good strategic fit and comprises five risk-targeted funds with a total AUM of £135 million. These five additional funds will complement TAM's existing fund range and give IFAs' clients further access to a range of investments balanced to reflect a particular risk profile.

Financial impacts

The consideration of up to £2.7 million will be satisfied out of existing cash resources. £2.0 million was payable on completion with the remaining balance payable against specific AUM targets in two equal instalments at the end of years one and two post completion. Further details of the financial impacts will be set out at the time of our Interim Results in November.

Commenting on the transaction Paul Hogarth, Founder and CEO of Tatton Asset Management plc, said:

"Following the strategic partnership agreement with the Tenet Group which we announced in June of this year, we are delighted to have acquired the Sinfonia range of funds from Tenet. The acquisition of these funds continues to strengthen our relationship with Tenet and complements our current portfolio range of investments which both broadens our proposition to the wider investment community and contributed to the Group reaching the £7 billion AUM milestone."

Enquiries:

Tatton Asset Management plc

Paul Hogarth (Chief Executive Officer)

+44 (0) 161 486 3441

Paul Edwards (Chief Financial Officer)

Lothar Mentel (Chief Investment Officer)

Zeus Capital - Nomad and Broker

Martin Green (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0) 20 3829 5000

Dan Bate (Corporate Finance and QE)

Pippa Hamnett (Corporate Finance)

Media Enquiries

Roddi Vaughan-Thomas

+44 (0) 20 7190 2952

Disclaimer

Tatton Asset Management plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 07:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PL
03:49aTATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT : Acquisition of Sinfonia Asset Management Limited (SAM)
PU
02:54aTATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT : Trading Statement
PU
10/14NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT M : Market sentiment rebound
PU
10/07NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT M : Stall speed economy fears spreading
PU
05/29TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 20,8 M
EBIT 2020 10,1 M
Net income 2020 6,40 M
Finance 2020 15,2 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 4,92x
EV / Sales2021 4,16x
Capitalization 117 M
Chart TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Tatton Asset Management plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Henry Hogarth Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger Courtenay Cornick Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Edwards Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lothar Alfred Mentel Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Christopher Poil Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC3.45%151
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.57.97%31 146
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC20.30%26 237
LEGAL & GENERAL15.89%20 259
AMUNDI38.00%14 122
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-9.34%13 735
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group