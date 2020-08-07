Tatton Asset Management : Exercise of Options and PDMR Dealings
0
08/07/2020 | 05:49am EDT
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Tatton Asset Management plc (or "the Company")
Exercise of Options and PDMR Dealings
Tatton Asset Management PLC (AIM: TAM), the on-platform discretionary fund management (DFM) and IFA support services business announces that it has issued 560,364 ordinary shares of £0.20 each ("Ordinary Shares") to certain employees ("Employees") who have elected to exercise their share options pursuant to the Company's Enterprise Management Incentive ("EMI") and Unapproved schemes.
On 06 August 2020 the Employees exercised their share options over 560,364 new Ordinary Shares ("New Shares") at an average exercise price of £1.66 per share. These options were granted at the time of flotation in 2017. 437,926 of these options were qualifying options for the purpose of the Enterprise Management Incentive scheme and the remainder were unapproved.
Concurrent with exercise of the share options, the Employees agreed to sell 376,268 New Shares, in order to settle the exercise price for the options and certain tax liabilities arising on the exercise of the unapproved options, at £2.80 per share. Completion of these arrangements will occur following Admission.
As part of the above, Helen O'Neill, a PDMR, exercised options over 254,713 New Shares at an exercise price of £1.89 per share, and sold 192,420 New Shares at a price of £2.80 per share. Following this, Helen has an interest in 78,924 Ordinary Shares.
Admission
Application has been made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, and admission is expected to take place on or around 12 August 2020 ("Admission"). The New Shares will, following Admission, rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue and will carry the right to receive all dividends and distributions declared, made or paid on or in respect of the Ordinary Shares after Admission.
Total Voting Rights
Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 56,486,405 Ordinary Shares. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. Therefore, following Admission, this figure of 56,486,405 should
be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they determine if they are
required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure
Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Notes to editors
Tatton Asset Management offers a range of services to Directly Authorised financial advisers in the UK, including on-platform only discretionary fund management, regulatory, compliance and business consulting services, and a whole of market mortgage provision.
