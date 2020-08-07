Log in
TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

(TAMT)
Tatton Asset Management : Exercise of Options and PDMR Dealings

08/07/2020 | 05:49am EDT

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Tatton Asset Management plc (or "the Company")

Exercise of Options and PDMR Dealings

Tatton Asset Management PLC (AIM: TAM), the on-platform discretionary fund management (DFM) and IFA support services business announces that it has issued 560,364 ordinary shares of £0.20 each ("Ordinary Shares") to certain employees ("Employees") who have elected to exercise their share options pursuant to the Company's Enterprise Management Incentive ("EMI") and Unapproved schemes.

On 06 August 2020 the Employees exercised their share options over 560,364 new Ordinary Shares ("New Shares") at an average exercise price of £1.66 per share. These options were granted at the time of flotation in 2017. 437,926 of these options were qualifying options for the purpose of the Enterprise Management Incentive scheme and the remainder were unapproved.

Concurrent with exercise of the share options, the Employees agreed to sell 376,268 New Shares, in order to settle the exercise price for the options and certain tax liabilities arising on the exercise of the unapproved options, at £2.80 per share. Completion of these arrangements will occur following Admission.

As part of the above, Helen O'Neill, a PDMR, exercised options over 254,713 New Shares at an exercise price of £1.89 per share, and sold 192,420 New Shares at a price of £2.80 per share. Following this, Helen has an interest in 78,924 Ordinary Shares.

Admission

Application has been made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, and admission is expected to take place on or around 12 August 2020 ("Admission"). The New Shares will, following Admission, rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue and will carry the right to receive all dividends and distributions declared, made or paid on or in respect of the Ordinary Shares after Admission.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 56,486,405 Ordinary Shares. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. Therefore, following Admission, this figure of 56,486,405 should

be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they determine if they are

required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure

Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Tatton Asset Management PLC

+44 (0) 161 486 3441

Paul Hogarth, Chief Executive Officer

Paul Edwards, Chief Financial Officer

Lothar Mentel, Chief Investment Officer

Zeus Capital (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 3829 5000

Martin Green

Dan Bate

N+1 Singer (Joint Broker)

Rachel Hayes

+44 (0)20 7496 3000

Peter Steel

Belvedere Communications - Financial PR

John West / Llew Angus (media)

+44 (0) 7407 023147

Cat Valentine / Keeley Clarke (investors)

+44 (0) 7715 769078

tattonpr@belvederepr.com

Media Enquiries

+44 (0)20 7139 1452

Roddi Vaughan-Thomas

Notes to editors

Tatton Asset Management offers a range of services to Directly Authorised financial advisers in the UK, including on-platform only discretionary fund management, regulatory, compliance and business consulting services, and a whole of market mortgage provision.

For more information, please visit: www.tattonassetmanagement.com

The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the MAR, provides further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Helen O'Neill

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR, Chief Operating Officer at Tatton Investment Management Limited

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name

Tatton Asset Management plc

b)

LEI

213800G2F8I1N7HTVP88

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary Shares of £0.20 each

financial

instrument, type

of instrument

ISIN: GB00BYX1P358

Identification

code

b)

Nature of the

a)

Exercise of Options

transaction

Sale of Ordinary shares

b)

c)

Price(s) and

a)

Price:

£1.89

volume(s)

Volume:

254,713

b)

Price:

£2.80

Volume: 192,420

d)

Aggregated

information

a)

Price (weighted average): £1.89

- Aggregated

Volume: 254,713

volume

b)

Price (weighted average): £2.80

- Price

Volume: 192,420

e)

Date of the

a)

06 August 2020

transaction

06 August 2020

b)

f)

Place of the

a)

London stock Exchange, AIM

transaction

Outside normal trading venue - the transactions will take effect

b)

conditional only on formal admission of newly issued shares to

AIM, but subject to this became legally binding on 06 August 2020

Tatton Asset Management plc published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:48:03 UTC
