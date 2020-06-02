Tatton Asset Management : Final Results Presentations

Log in
06/02/2020 | 09:41am EDT

2 June 2020

Tatton Asset Management plc ("TAM plc" or the "Group")

Final Results Presentations

TAM plc, the on-platform discretionary fund management (DFM) and IFA support services business, is announcing its audited results for the year ended 31 March 2020 ("Final Results") on Tuesday, 16 June 2020. As part of the Group's wider investor engagement schedule, the management team will host the following Final Results presentations:

Analyst Briefing

An analyst briefing will be held via conference call at 9.30am on Tuesday, 16 June 2020. To register interest in joining the meeting, please contact tattonPR@belvederepr.com.

Equity Development Presentation

A live online presentation will be hosted by Paul Hogarth, CEO, at 10.30am on Friday, 19 June 2020. All existing and potential investors are welcome to participate, and registration is free. Questions may be submitted during the presentation and will be addressed at the end.

To register for the presentation, please visit: Tatton Asset Management Final Results Presentation and Q&A.

A recording of the presentation will be available later that day at www.equitydevelopment.co.uk.

Enquiries:

Belvedere Communications - Financial PR

+44 (0) 7715 769 078

Cat Valentine / Keeley Clarke

TattonPR@Belvederepr.com

Equity Development

+44 (0 )20 7065 2692

Hannah Crowe

hannah@equitydevelopment.co.uk

Disclaimer

Tatton Asset Management plc published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
