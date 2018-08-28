Log in
TAU CAPITAL PLC (TAU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 06/29 05:35:06 pm
0.0375 USD   --.--%
02:22aTAU CAPITAL : Conditional sale of holding in Stopharm LLC
PU
07/02TAU CAPITAL : AIM - Suspension - Tau Capital Plc
PU
06/29TAU CAPITAL : Update re. suspension of trading
PU
Tau Capital : Conditional sale of holding in Stopharm LLC

08/28/2018 | 02:22am EDT

RNS Number : 9315Y Tau Capital PLC

28 August 2018

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Tau Capital plc

("Tau" or the "Company")

Conditional sale of holding in Stopharm LLC

Tau Capital plc announces that on Saturday 25 August 2018, its wholly owned subsidiary company,Tau SPV 1 Cooperatief W.A. ("TAU SPV") entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to sell its remaining investment, an approximately 40.35% holding in Stopharm LLC ("Stopharm"), to Aldar Orazbekovich Beisembayev (the "Buyer"), a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan, for a gross consideration of KZT 443.85 million (approximately USD 1.23 million).

The aggregate net proceeds from the sale, after allowing for transaction and other costs, are estimated to be approximately USD 1.1 million and will be paid up to Tau. The sale is subject to bank approval, approval of the Company's shareholders, waiver of pre-emption rights by the participants in Stopharm, and regulatory approvals in Kazakhstan which are expected to take up to 60 days to obtain.

The Share Purchase Agreement contains an undertaking from the Buyer, should the Buyer transfer the holding in Stopharm within 12 months of the closing date of the Share Purchase Agreement, to pay to TAU SPV 25% of any excess consideration received by the Buyer over the purchase price received by TAU SPV pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement.

The Share Purchase Agreement includes a Long Stop date of 24 October being 60 days from the date of signing. Tau will also be convening an extraordinary general meeting in due course to obtain shareholder approval for the sale and to approve a change to the investing policy of the Company.

Stopharm is a Kazakh company engaged in wholesale pharmaceutical distribution. Stopharm's audited results for the year ended 31 December 2017 recorded total revenues of KZT 37.4 billion (approximately USD 112.46 million) and a proﬁt before tax of KZT 76.3 million (approximately USD 0.23 million). The audited total assets of Stopharm as at 31 December 2017 were KZT 14.3 billion (approximately USD 43.00 million).

The agreed sale price represents an impairment of approximately USD 4.77 million to the carrying value of Stopharm of USD 6 million contained in the Company's interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2017 as reported on 29 September 201.7This impairment will be reﬂected in the Company's ﬁnancial statements for the year to 31 December 2017 which will be ﬁnalised and published as soon as possible. Trading in the Company's ordinary shares will remain suspended on AIM pending publication of the Company's annual report and accounts for the year to 31 December 2017.

Further announcements will be made as appropriate.

Further information, please contact:

FIM Capital Limited

Philip Scales

Tel: +44 (0) 1624 681250

Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and

Joint Broker)

John Depasquale / Alex Brearley

Tel: +44 (0) 203 328 5656

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited (Joint

Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0933

Lucy Williams / Heena Karani

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCEAKPXADXPEFF

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Tau Capital plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 06:21:07 UTC
