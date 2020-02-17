Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Taubman Centers, Inc.    TCO

TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC.

(TCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation on the Following Merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 12:42pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

  • FGL Holdings (FG) relating to its sale to Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Under the terms of the sale, each share of FGL ordinary shares will be automatically converted into the right to receive (i) $12.50 in cash or (ii) 0.2558 shares of Fidelity common stock. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/fgl-holdings. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) relating to its sale to Simon Property Group, Inc. Under the terms of the sale, each share of Taubman common stock will be converted into the right to receive $52.50 in cash for each share of Taubman common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/taubman-centers-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you. 
  • Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) relating to its combination with Ingersoll-Rand plc. Under the terms of the merger, Ingersoll Rand stockholders will own 50.1% of Gardner Denver common stock and Gardner Denver stockholders will approximately own 49.9% of the combined company. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/gardner-denver-holdings-inc-0. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.  Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019 an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field.  He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2019 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2020 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-on-the-following-merger-301006094.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC.
12:42pMonteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation on the Following Merger
PR
02/12TAUBMAN CENTERS : Moore Kuehn Encourages FG, TCO, FSCT, and QUMU Investors to Co..
PR
02/12DAVID SIMON : Stakes Are High for Landlord Trying to Save Forever 21 -- WSJ
DJ
02/11WeissLaw LLP Investigates Taubman Centers, Inc.
PR
02/11Stakes Run High for Mall Owner Trying to Save Forever 21
DJ
02/11TAUBMAN CENTERS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Dire..
AQ
02/11DAVID SIMON : Mall Operator Simon Buys Competitor Taubman Centers -- WSJ
DJ
02/10Forever 21 Cancels Auction, Readies Sale To Mall Owners
DJ
02/10ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Taubman Centers..
PR
02/10TAUBMAN CENTERS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group