Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation on the Following Merger

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

FGL Holdings (FG) relating to its sale to Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Under the terms of the sale, each share of FGL ordinary shares will be automatically converted into the right to receive (i) $12.50 in cash or (ii) 0.2558 shares of Fidelity common stock. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/fgl-holdings . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

relating to its sale to Simon Property Group, Inc. Under the terms of the sale, each share of Taubman common stock will be converted into the right to receive in cash for each share of Taubman common stock owned. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) relating to its combination with Ingersoll-Rand plc. Under the terms of the merger, Ingersoll Rand stockholders will own 50.1% of Gardner Denver common stock and Gardner Denver stockholders will approximately own 49.9% of the combined company. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/gardner-denver-holdings-inc-0. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

