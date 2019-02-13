Taubman Centers, Inc. : Issues Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Introduces 2019 Guidance 0 02/13/2019 | 04:24pm EST Send by mail :

Comparable Center Net Operating Income (NOI), Including Lease Cancellation Income Up 4.4 Percent for the Year (Up 3.8 Percent Excluding Lease Cancellation Income)

2018 Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted FFO Up 5.7 Percent and 3.5 Percent, respectively

Industry-leading Sales Per Square Foot $824, Up 8.6 Percent for the Year

Sales Per Square Foot Up 10.1 Percent for the Quarter, Tenth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Sales Growth

Average Rent Per Square Foot Up 3.9 Percent for the Year Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year periods ended December 31, 2018. December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 December 31, December 31, Three Months Three Months 2018 2017 Ended Ended Year Ended Year Ended Net income attributable to common shareowners, diluted (in thousands) $3,087 $20,291 $58,037 $55,381 Growth rate (84.8)% 4.8% Net income attributable to common shareowners (EPS) per diluted common share $0.05 $0.33 $0.95 $0.91 Growth rate (84.8)% 4.4% Funds from Operations (FFO) per diluted common share $0.86 $1.02 $3.71 $3.51 Growth rate (15.7)% 5.7% Adjusted Funds from Operations (Adjusted FFO) per diluted common share $0.91(1) $1.03(2) $3.83(1) $3.70(2) Growth rate (11.7)% 3.5% (1) Adjusted FFO for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 excludes a restructuring charge, costs associated with shareowner activism, and the fluctuation in the fair value of equity securities (due to the adoption of new accounting in 2018). Adjusted FFO for the year ended December 31, 2018 also excludes a charge recognized in connection with the write-off of deferred financing costs related to the early payoff of the company’s $475 million unsecured term loan. (2) Adjusted FFO for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 excludes a restructuring charge, costs associated with shareowner activism, and a gain recognized upon the conversion of the company’s investment in Simon Property Group Limited Partnership units (SPG LP Units) to common shares of Simon Property Group. Adjusted FFO for the year ended December 31, 2017 also excludes a charge recognized in connection with the partial write-off of deferred financing costs related to an amendment of the company's primary line of credit in February 2017. “We delivered very good results this year in a challenging retail environment,” said Robert S. Taubman, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Taubman Centers. “Our earnings growth was driven by better rents and recoveries, reduced operating expenses and positive contributions from our newest centers.” Operating Statistics For the year, comparable center NOI was up 4.4 percent. “We were pleased to achieve our best annual NOI growth rate in six years, with both our U.S. and Asia assets contributing equally,” said Mr. Taubman. Comparable center NOI excluding lease cancellation income was up 3.8 percent. For the fourth quarter, comparable center NOI was down 2.6 percent (down 1.3 percent excluding lease cancellation income). “As expected, NOI growth was lower this quarter, due to the timing of net recoveries and the timing of two significant retail holidays in Asia, which shifted from the fourth quarter last year to the third quarter this year.” Comparable center mall tenant sales per square foot were $824 for 2018, an increase of 8.6 percent from 2017. The fourth quarter of 2018 was up 10.1 percent. Tenant sales per square foot in the company’s U.S. comparable centers were up 10.8 percent in the quarter, bringing 12-month trailing U.S. sales per square foot to a record high of $875, an increase of 8.2 percent. “Sales per square foot growth was broad-based with nearly all centers and categories of merchandise up this year, including apparel which was up 8 percent,” said Mr. Taubman. For the year, average rent per square foot in comparable centers was $57.51, up 3.9 percent from $55.36 last year. For the fourth quarter, average rent per square foot in comparable centers was $57.76, up 3.3 percent. For the year, average rent per square foot in the company’s U.S. comparable centers reached an all-time high of $61.75, an increase of 2.4 percent over 2017. For the quarter, average rent per square foot in comparable U.S. centers was $61.92, up 2.2 percent. The trailing 12-month releasing spread per square foot for the period ended December 31, 2018 was 3.9 percent. This spread remains impacted by a small number of spaces that have an average lease term of less than two years. Without these leases, the spread was nearly 10 percent. Ending occupancy in comparable centers was 94.7 percent at year-end, down 1.0 percent from 95.7 percent on December 31, 2017. Ending occupancy in all centers was 94.6 percent, down 0.2 percent from last year. Leased space in all centers was 96.2 percent, up 0.3 percent from last year. Leased space in comparable centers was 96.3 percent at year-end, down 0.3 percent compared to December 31, 2017. “The best retail assets continue to grow. This year we set new records for sales productivity and average rents, while growing NOI about four percent,” said Mr. Taubman. “Our high-quality portfolio of assets is well-positioned, as customers are increasingly selective in where they shop and retailers are very selective in their real estate decisions.” 2018 Milestones During 2018, the company: Announced Nordstrom, Inc., is opening a new, state-of-the-art, approximately 116,000-square-foot store at Country Club Plaza, the company’s joint venture in Kansas City, Missouri. The new store is expected to open in 2021. See Nordstrom Announces Relocation of Oak Park Mall Store to Country Club Plaza – February 2, 2018.

Increased the regular quarterly dividend by 4.8 percent to $0.655 per share of common stock. See Taubman Centers Increases Quarterly Common Dividend 4.8 Percent to $0.655 Per Share – March 2, 2018.

Entered into a redevelopment agreement for Taubman Prestige Outlets Chesterfield ( Chesterfield, Mo. ) with The Staenberg Group (TSG). The building and improvements on the property were transferred to TSG, as they work towards a significant redevelopment of the property. See Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Strong First Quarter Results – April 26, 2018.

) with The Staenberg Group (TSG). The building and improvements on the property were transferred to TSG, as they work towards a significant redevelopment of the property. See Announced Taubman Asia’s fourth investment and its second joint venture with Shinsegae Group to build, lease and manage a 1.1 million square foot shopping mall in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, a high growth city in the Greater Seoul Metropolitan Area. Starfield Anseong is expected to open in late 2020. Total project cost is expected to be between $570 and $600 million. See Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Solid Second Quarter Results – July 30, 2018.

– Celebrated Beverly Center’s (Los Angeles, Calif.) Grand Reveal following the successful $500 million reimagination that has transformed every aspect of the iconic shopping center. See Taubman Reveals $500 Million Reimagination of Iconic Beverly Center Reinventing Retail & Dining in LA; Announces Weekend of Special Events – November 2, 2018 .

Grand Reveal following the successful $500 million reimagination that has transformed every aspect of the iconic shopping center. See – . Announced the appointments of Janice (Jan) Fields and Nancy Killefer to the company’s Board of Directors. See Taubman Announces Two New Independent Directors, Two Director Retirements and New Committee Appointments – December 6, 2018. Financing Activity During 2018, the company completed over one billion dollars of financings in 2018. A new $300 million, 10-year, non-recourse financing on Twelve Oaks Mall ( Novi, Mich. ), with a fixed rate of 4.85 percent. The asset was previously unencumbered – February 28, 2018.

), with a fixed rate of 4.85 percent. The asset was previously unencumbered – A new five-year, $250 million, unsecured term loan. The loan bears interest at a range of LIBOR plus 1.25 to 1.90 percent, based on the company’s total leverage ratio – March 20, 2018 .

. Repaid the company’s $475 million term loan that had a February 2019 maturity date – March 20, 2018 .

. A $260 million, 5-year, non-recourse financing on Fair Oaks Mall (Fairfax, Va.), the company’s 50 percent owned joint venture, with the proceeds used to pay off the previous $259 million loan that was scheduled to mature in July 2018 – April 27, 2018. Refinanced the construction loan on International Market Place ( Waikīkī, Honolulu, Hawaii ), a 93.5 percent owned joint venture. The new $250 million loan has a 3-year term with two 1-year extension options, and bears interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 2.15 percent – August 9, 2018.

), a 93.5 percent owned joint venture. The new $250 million loan has a 3-year term with two 1-year extension options, and bears interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 2.15 percent – Entered into forward starting swap agreements to reduce the company’s exposure to interest rate fluctuations. The swaps fix the LIBOR rate on the company’s $250 million term loan to a rate of 3.02 percent beginning March 1, 2019 through its maturity date, resulting in an effective rate of 4.27 to 4.92 percent – October 24, 2018.

Operating Statistics Glossary Investor Conference Call The company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 14 to discuss these results, business conditions and the company’s outlook for 2019. The conference call will be simulcast at www.taubman.com. An online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately 90 days. About Taubman Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong. www.taubman.com. For ease of use, references in this press release to “Taubman Centers,” “company,” “Taubman” or an operating platform mean Taubman Centers, Inc. and/or one or more of a number of separate, affiliated entities. Business is actually conducted by an affiliated entity rather than Taubman Centers, Inc. itself or the named operating platform. This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will”, “may”, “could”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believes”, “intends”, “should”, “plans”, “estimates”, “approximate”, “guidance” and similar expressions in this press release that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report historical matters. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Actual results may differ materially from those expected because of various risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in market rental rates; unscheduled closings or bankruptcies of tenants; relationships with anchor tenants; trends in the retail industry; challenges with department stores; changes in consumer shopping behavior; the liquidity of real estate investments; the company’s ability to comply with debt covenants; the availability and terms of financings; changes in market rates of interest and foreign exchange rates for foreign currencies; changes in value of investments in foreign entities; the ability to hedge interest rate and currency risk; risks related to acquiring, developing, expanding, leasing and managing properties; competitors gaining economies of scale through M&A and consolidation activity; changes in value of investments in foreign entities; risks related to joint venture properties; insurance costs and coverage; security breaches that could impact the company’s information technology, infrastructure or personal data; costs associated with response to technology breaches; the loss of key management personnel; shareholder activism costs and related diversion of management time; terrorist activities; maintaining the company’s status as a real estate investment trust; changes in the laws of states, localities, and foreign jurisdictions that may increase taxes on the company’s operations; and changes in global, national, regional and/or local economic and geopolitical climates. You should review the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Risk Factors” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties. TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. Table 1 - Income Statement For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands of dollars) 2018 2017 CONSOLIDATED UNCONSOLIDATED CONSOLIDATED UNCONSOLIDATED BUSINESSES JOINT VENTURES (1) BUSINESSES JOINT VENTURES (1) REVENUES: Minimum rents 91,515 90,185 89,980 92,794 Overage rents 9,217 10,088 9,569 8,758 Expense recoveries 51,337 44,179 57,240 48,240 Management, leasing, and development services 791 944 Other 14,629 10,212 14,451 7,028 Total revenues 167,489 154,664 172,184 156,820 EXPENSES (2): Maintenance, taxes, utilities, and promotion 44,086 45,678 45,510 45,146 Other operating 23,155 6,708 29,157 7,837 Management, leasing, and development services 284 459 General and administrative 11,629 9,369 Restructuring charge 1,019 9,785 Costs associated with shareowner activism 2,500 2,500 Interest expense 35,955 33,353 28,498 33,141 Depreciation and amortization 54,950 33,910 44,848 33,274 Total expenses 173,578 119,649 170,126 119,398 Nonoperating income, net (3) 856 432 15,481 459 (5,233 ) 35,447 17,539 37,881 Income tax benefit (expense) (553 ) (1,450 ) 270 (1,338 ) 33,997 36,543 Equity in income of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 18,724 20,275 Net income 12,938 38,084 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling share of income of consolidated joint ventures (1,880 ) (2,496 ) Noncontrolling share of income of TRG (1,595 ) (8,975 ) Distributions to participating securities of TRG (599 ) (577 ) Preferred stock dividends (5,785 ) (5,785 ) Net income attributable to Taubman Centers, Inc. common shareowners 3,079 20,251 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: EBITDA - 100% 85,672 102,710 90,885 104,296 EBITDA - outside partners' share (7,066 ) (48,711 ) (7,435 ) (49,274 ) Beneficial interest in EBITDA 78,606 53,999 83,450 55,022 Beneficial interest expense (32,947 ) (17,118 ) (25,494 ) (17,079 ) Beneficial income tax (expense) benefit - TRG and TCO (495 ) (513 ) 317 (554 ) Beneficial income tax benefit - TCO (28 ) Non-real estate depreciation (1,188 ) (1,229 ) Preferred dividends and distributions (5,785 ) (5,785 ) Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders and participating securities of TRG 38,191 36,368 51,231 37,389 STRAIGHTLINE AND PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS: Net straight-line adjustments to rental revenue, recoveries, and ground rent expense at TRG% 997 476 784 1,031 Country Club Plaza purchase accounting adjustments - minimum rents increase at TRG% 113 39 The Mall at Green Hills purchase accounting adjustments - minimum rents increase 24 44 (1) With the exception of the Supplemental Information, amounts include 100% of the Unconsolidated Joint Ventures. Amounts are net of intercompany transactions. The Unconsolidated Joint Ventures are presented at 100% in order to allow for measurement of their performance as a whole, without regard to the Company's ownership interest. (2) Certain expenses of Starfield Hanam, which were previously classified in "Other operating" expense, are now included in "Maintenance, taxes, utilities and promotion" expense. Amounts for 2017 have been reclassified to conform to the 2018 classification. (3) During the three months December 31, 2018, a net loss of $1.3 million was recognized for the fluctuation in the fair value of equity securities. In connection with the adoption of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-01 on January 1, 2018, the Company now measures its equity securities at fair value with changes in value recorded through net income. TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. Table 2 - Income Statement For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands of dollars) 2018 2017 CONSOLIDATED UNCONSOLIDATED CONSOLIDATED UNCONSOLIDATED BUSINESSES JOINT VENTURES (1) BUSINESSES JOINT VENTURES (1) REVENUES: Minimum rents 353,226 357,465 345,557 344,613 Overage rents 16,670 28,844 16,923 25,393 Expense recoveries 205,514 178,162 211,625 186,161 Management, leasing, and development services 3,271 4,383 Other 62,189 36,246 50,677 29,872 Total revenues 640,870 600,717 629,165 586,039 EXPENSES (2): Maintenance, taxes, utilities, and promotion 157,957 171,188 167,091 175,581 Other operating 87,308 27,327 94,513 28,227 Management, leasing, and development services 1,470 2,157 General and administrative 37,174 39,018 Restructuring charge 596 13,848 Costs associated with shareowner activism 12,500 14,500 Interest expense 133,197 132,669 108,572 130,339 Depreciation and amortization 179,275 134,872 167,806 130,537 Total expenses 609,477 466,056 607,505 464,684 Nonoperating income, net (3) 14,714 1,923 23,828 3,010 46,107 136,584 45,488 124,365 Income tax benefit (expense) 231 (6,924 ) (105 ) (5,837 ) 129,660 118,528 Gain on disposition, net of tax (4) 3,713 129,660 122,241 Equity in income of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 69,404 67,374 Net income 115,742 112,757 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling share of income of consolidated joint ventures (6,268 ) (6,775 ) Noncontrolling share of income of TRG (25,988 ) (25,277 ) Distributions to participating securities of TRG (2,396 ) (2,300 ) Preferred stock dividends (23,138 ) (23,138 ) Net income attributable to Taubman Centers, Inc. common shareowners 57,952 55,267 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: EBITDA - 100% 358,579 404,125 321,866 389,685 EBITDA - outside partners' share (26,091 ) (194,382 ) (26,315 ) (184,539 ) Beneficial interest in EBITDA 332,488 209,743 295,551 205,146 Beneficial share of gain on disposition (4) (2,814 ) Beneficial interest expense (121,166 ) (68,225 ) (96,630 ) (67,283 ) Beneficial income tax expense - TRG and TCO 423 (2,900 ) 29 (2,825 ) Beneficial income tax benefit - TCO (110 ) (315 ) Non-real estate depreciation (4,590 ) (3,596 ) Preferred dividends and distributions (23,138 ) (23,138 ) Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders and participating securities of TRG 183,907 138,618 171,901 132,224 STRAIGHTLINE AND PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS: Net straight-line adjustments to rental revenue, recoveries, and ground rent expense at TRG% 3,079 2,073 1,087 3,391 Country Club Plaza purchase accounting adjustments - minimum rents increase (decrease) at TRG% 1,522 34 The Mall at Green Hills purchase accounting adjustments - minimum rents increase 112 174 (1) With the exception of the Supplemental Information, amounts include 100% of the Unconsolidated Joint Ventures. Amounts are net of intercompany transactions. The Unconsolidated Joint Ventures are presented at 100% in order to allow for measurement of their performance as a whole, without regard to the Company's ownership interest. (2) Certain expenses of Starfield Hanam, which were previously classified in "Other operating" expense, are now included in "Maintenance, taxes, utilities and promotion" expense. Amounts for 2017 have been reclassified to conform to the 2018 classification. (3) During the year ended December 31, 2018, a net gain of $2.8 million was recognized for the fluctuation in the fair value of equity securities. In connection with the adoption of ASU No. 2016-01 on January 1, 2018, the Company now measures its equity securities at fair value with changes in value recorded through net income. (4) During the year ended December 31, 2017, the joint venture that owns the Valencia Place office tower at Country Club Plaza recognized a $4.4 million gain ($2.8 million at TRG's share) and $0.7 million of income tax expense ($0.7 million at TRG's share) in connection with the sale of the office tower. TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company uses certain non-GAAP operating measures, including EBITDA, beneficial interest in EBITDA, Net Operating Income, and Funds from Operations. These measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures. Additional information as to the use of these measures are as follows. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization of the Operating Partnership's consolidated and unconsolidated businesses. Beneficial interest in EBITDA represents the Operating Partnership’s share of the earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization of its consolidated and unconsolidated businesses. The Company believes EBITDA and beneficial interest in EBITDA provide useful indicators of operating performance, as it is customary in the real estate and shopping center business to evaluate the performance of properties on a basis unaffected by capital structure. The Company uses Net Operating Income (NOI) as an alternative measure to evaluate the operating performance of centers, both on individual and stabilized portfolio bases, and in formulating corporate goals and compensation. The Company defines NOI as property-level operating revenues (includes rental income excluding straight-line adjustments of minimum rent) less maintenance, property taxes, utilities, promotion, ground rent (including straight-line adjustments), and other property operating expenses. Since NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, pre-development charges, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, restructuring charges, and gains from peripheral land and property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared period over period, reflects the revenues and expenses most directly associated with owning and operating rental properties, as well as the impact on their operations from trends in tenant sales, occupancy and rental rates, and operating costs. The Company also uses NOI excluding lease cancellation income as an alternative measure because this income may vary significantly from period to period, which can affect comparability and trend analysis. The Company generally provides separate projections for expected comparable center NOI growth and lease cancellation income. Comparable centers are generally defined as centers that were owned and open for the entire current and preceding period presented, excluding centers impacted by significant redevelopment activity. In addition, The Mall of San Juan has been excluded from “comparable center” statistics as a result of Hurricane Maria and the expectation that the center’s performance will be impacted for the foreseeable future. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) defines Funds from Operations (FFO) as net income (computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)), excluding gains (or losses) from extraordinary items and sales of properties and impairment writedowns of depreciable real estate, plus real estate related depreciation and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. The Company believes that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, the Company and most industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results that exclude historical cost depreciation to be useful in evaluating the operating performance of REITs. The Company primarily uses FFO in measuring performance and in formulating corporate goals and compensation. The Company may also present adjusted versions of NOI, beneficial interest in EBITDA, and FFO when used by management to evaluate operating performance when certain significant items have impacted results that affect comparability with prior or future periods due to the nature or amounts of these items. The Company believes the disclosure of the adjusted items is similarly useful to investors and others to understand management's view on comparability of such measures between periods. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, FFO and EBITDA were adjusted to exclude costs associated with shareowner activism, the fluctuation in the fair value of equity securities, and a restructuring charge. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, FFO was also adjusted for a charge recognized in connection with the write-off of deferred financing costs related to the early payoff of the Company's $475 million unsecured term loan. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2017, FFO and EBITDA were adjusted to exclude a restructuring charge, costs associated with shareowner activism, and a gain recognized upon conversion of the Company's remaining investment in Simon Property Group Limited Partnership Units (SPG LP Units) to common shares of Simon Property Group (SPG). For the year ended December 31, 2017, FFO was also adjusted for a charge recognized in connection with the partial write-off of deferred financing costs related to an amendment of the Company's primary unsecured revolving line of credit in February 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2017, EBITDA was also adjusted to exclude a gain recognized in connection with the sale of the Valencia Place office tower at Country Club Plaza. These non-GAAP measures as presented by the Company are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other REITs due to the fact that not all REITs use the same definitions. These measures should not be considered alternatives to net income or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Additionally, these measures do not represent cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities as defined by GAAP. The Company provides its beneficial interest in certain financial information of its Unconsolidated Joint Ventures. This beneficial information is derived as the Company’s ownership interest in the investee multiplied by the specific financial statement item being presented. Investors are cautioned that deriving the Company’s beneficial interest in this manner may not accurately depict the legal and economic implications of holding a non-controlling interest in the investee. TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. Table 3 - Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Taubman Centers, Inc. Common Shareowners to Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands of dollars except as noted; may not add or recalculate due to rounding) 2018 2017 Shares Per Share Shares Per Share Dollars /Units /Unit Dollars /Units /Unit Net income attributable to TCO common shareowners - basic 3,079 61,065,282 0.05 20,251 60,737,750 0.33 Add impact of share-based compensation 8 308,898 40 367,344 Net income attributable to TCO common shareowners - diluted 3,087 61,374,180 0.05 20,291 61,105,094 0.33 Add depreciation of TCO's additional basis 1,617 0.03 1,617 0.03 Less TCO's additional income tax benefit — 0.00 (28 ) (0.00 ) Net income attributable to TCO common shareowners, excluding step-up depreciation and additional income tax benefit 4,704 61,374,180 0.08 21,880 61,105,094 0.36 Add noncontrolling share of income of TRG and other 1,915 24,881,563 8,975 24,955,434 Add distributions to participating securities of TRG 599 871,262 577 871,262 Net income attributable to partnership unitholders and participating securities of TRG 7,218 87,127,005 0.08 31,432 86,931,790 0.36 Add (less) depreciation and amortization: Consolidated businesses at 100% 54,950 0.63 44,848 0.52 Depreciation of TCO's additional basis (1,617 ) (0.02 ) (1,617 ) (0.02 ) Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (2,120 ) (0.02 ) (1,888 ) (0.02 ) Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 17,324 0.20 17,114 0.20 Non-real estate depreciation (1,188 ) (0.01 ) (1,229 ) (0.01 ) Less impact of share-based compensation (8 ) (0.00 ) (40 ) (0.00 ) Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders and participating securities of TRG 74,559 87,127,005 0.86 88,620 86,931,790 1.02 TCO's average ownership percentage of TRG - basic (1) 71.1 % 70.9 % Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners, excluding additional income tax benefit (1) 52,974 0.86 62,812 1.02 Add TCO's additional income tax benefit — 0.00 28 0.00 Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners (1) 52,974 0.86 62,840 1.02 Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders and participating securities of TRG 74,559 87,127,005 0.86 88,620 86,931,790 1.02 Restructuring charge 1,019 0.01 9,785 0.10 Costs associated with shareowner activism 2,500 0.03 2,500 0.03 Fluctuation in fair value of equity securities 1,272 0.01 Gains on SPG common stock conversion (11,613 ) (0.13 ) Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders and participating securities of TRG 79,350 87,127,005 0.91 89,292 86,931,790 1.03 TCO's average ownership percentage of TRG - basic (2) 71.1 % 70.9 % Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners (2) 56,378 0.91 63,289 1.03 (1) For the three months ended December 31, 2018, Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners was $52,257 using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 70.1%. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners was $61,946 using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 69.9%. (2) For the three months ended December 31, 2018, Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners was $55,615 using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 70.1%. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners was $62,387 using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 69.9%. TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. Table 4 - Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Taubman Centers, Inc. Common Shareowners to Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands of dollars except as noted; may not add or recalculate due to rounding) 2018 2017 Shares Per Share Shares Per Share Dollars /Units /Unit Dollars /Units /Unit Net income attributable to TCO common shareowners - basic 57,952 60,994,444 0.95 55,267 60,675,129 0.91 Add impact of share-based compensation 85 283,271 114 365,366 Net income attributable to TCO common shareowners - diluted 58,037 61,277,715 0.95 55,381 61,040,495 0.91 Add depreciation of TCO's additional basis 6,468 0.11 6,468 0.11 Less TCO's additional income tax benefit (110 ) (0.00 ) (315 ) (0.01 ) Net income attributable to TCO common shareowners, excluding step-up depreciation and additional income tax benefit 64,395 61,277,715 1.05 61,534 61,040,495 1.01 Add noncontrolling share of income of TRG and other 26,308 24,932,870 25,277 24,965,157 Add distributions to participating securities of TRG 2,396 871,262 2,300 871,262 Net income attributable to partnership unitholders and participating securities of TRG 93,099 87,081,847 1.07 89,111 86,876,914 1.03 Add (less) depreciation and amortization: Consolidated businesses at 100% 179,275 2.06 167,806 1.93 Depreciation of TCO's additional basis (6,468 ) (0.07 ) (6,468 ) (0.07 ) Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (7,600 ) (0.09 ) (7,464 ) (0.09 ) Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 68,894 0.79 66,933 0.77 Non-real estate depreciation (4,590 ) (0.05 ) (3,596 ) (0.04 ) Less beneficial gain on disposition, net of tax (2,083 ) (0.02 ) Less impact of share-based compensation (85 ) (0.00 ) (114 ) (0.00 ) Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders and participating securities of TRG 322,525 87,081,847 3.70 304,125 86,876,914 3.50 TCO's average ownership percentage of TRG - basic (1) 71.0 % 70.8 % Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners, excluding additional income tax benefit (1) 228,936 3.70 152,659 3.50 Add TCO's additional income tax benefit 110 0.00 315 0.00 Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners (1) 229,046 3.71 152,974 2.49 Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders and participating securities of TRG 322,525 87,081,847 3.70 304,125 86,876,914 3.50 Restructuring charge 596 0.01 13,848 0.16 Costs associated with shareowner activism 12,500 0.14 14,500 0.17 Fluctuation in fair value of equity securities (2,801 ) (0.03 ) Gain on SPG common stock conversion (11,613 ) (0.13 ) Partial write-off of deferred financing costs 382 0.00 413 0.00 Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders and participating securities of TRG 333,202 87,081,847 3.83 321,273 86,876,914 3.70 TCO's average ownership percentage of TRG - basic (2) 71.0 % 70.8 % Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners (2) 236,513 3.83 227,619 3.70 (1) For the year ended December 31, 2018, Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners was $226,013 using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 70.0%. For the year ended December 31, 2017, Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners was $212,715 using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 69.8%. (2) For the year ended December 31, 2018, Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners was $233,376 using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 70.0%. For the year ended December 31, 2017, Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners was $224,374 using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 69.8%. TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. Table 5 - Reconciliation of Net Income to Beneficial Interest in EBITDA and Adjusted Beneficial Interest in EBITDA For the Periods Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands of dollars; amounts attributable to TCO may not recalculate due to rounding) Three Months Ended Year Ended 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income 12,938 38,084 115,742 112,757 Add (less) depreciation and amortization: Consolidated businesses at 100% 54,950 44,848 179,275 167,806 Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (2,120 ) (1,888 ) (7,600 ) (7,464 ) Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 17,324 17,114 68,894 66,933 Add (less) interest expense and income tax (benefit) expense: Interest expense: Consolidated businesses at 100% 35,955 28,498 133,197 108,572 Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (3,008 ) (3,004 ) (12,031 ) (11,942 ) Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 17,118 17,079 68,225 67,283 Income tax (benefit) expense: Consolidated businesses at 100% 553 (270 ) (231 ) 105 Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (58 ) (47 ) (192 ) (134 ) Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 833 554 3,220 2,825 Share of income tax expense on disposition 731 Less noncontrolling share of income of consolidated joint ventures (1,880 ) (2,496 ) (6,268 ) (6,775 ) Beneficial interest in EBITDA 132,605 138,472 542,231 500,697 TCO's average ownership percentage of TRG - basic 71.1 % 70.9 % 71.0 % 70.8 % Beneficial interest in EBITDA attributable to TCO 94,216 98,146 384,895 354,740 Beneficial interest in EBITDA 132,605 138,472 542,231 500,697 Add (less): Restructuring charge 1,019 9,785 596 13,848 Costs associated with shareowner activism 2,500 2,500 12,500 14,500 Fluctuation in fair value of equity securities 1,272 (2,801 ) Gains on SPG common stock conversion (11,613 ) (11,613 ) Beneficial share of gain on disposition (2,814 ) Adjusted Beneficial interest in EBITDA 137,396 139,144 552,526 514,618 TCO's average ownership percentage of TRG - basic 71.1 % 70.9 % 71.0 % 70.8 % Adjusted Beneficial interest in EBITDA attributable to TCO 97,620 98,623 392,200 364,603 TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. Table 6 - Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Operating Income (NOI) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018, 2017, and 2016 (in thousands of dollars) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 2018 2017 2017 2016 Net income 12,938 38,084 38,084 50,894 Add (less) depreciation and amortization: Consolidated businesses at 100% 54,950 44,848 44,848 38,040 Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (2,120 ) (1,888 ) (1,888 ) (1,826 ) Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 17,324 17,114 17,114 17,013 Add (less) interest expense and income tax expense (benefit): Interest expense: Consolidated businesses at 100% 35,955 28,498 28,498 24,440 Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (3,008 ) (3,004 ) (3,004 ) (2,945 ) Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 17,118 17,079 17,079 15,665 Income tax expense (benefit): Consolidated businesses at 100% 553 (270 ) (270 ) 1,462 Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (58 ) (47 ) (47 ) (30 ) Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 833 554 554 307 Income tax expense on SPG common stock conversion 466 Less noncontrolling share of income of consolidated joint ventures (1,880 ) (2,496 ) (2,496 ) (2,292 ) Add EBITDA attributable to outside partners: EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures 7,066 7,435 7,435 7,093 EBITDA attributable to outside partners in Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 48,711 49,274 49,274 47,138 EBITDA at 100% 188,382 195,181 195,181 195,425 Add (less) items excluded from shopping center NOI: General and administrative expenses 11,629 9,369 9,369 13,405 Management, leasing, and development services, net (507 ) (485 ) (485 ) (728 ) Restructuring charge 1,019 9,785 9,785 Costs associated with shareowner activism 2,500 2,500 2,500 3,000 Straight-line of rents (2,722 ) (3,600 ) (3,600 ) (1,908 ) Fluctuation in fair value of equity securities 1,272 Gains on SPG common stock conversions (11,613 ) (11,613 ) (11,069 ) Insurance recoveries - The Mall of San Juan (108 ) (1,101 ) (1,101 ) Dividend income (580 ) (1,091 ) (1,091 ) (974 ) Interest income (2,187 ) (2,202 ) (2,202 ) (2,309 ) Other nonoperating (income) expense 315 67 67 (4 ) Unallocated operating expenses and other 8,809 12,443 12,443 12,574 NOI at 100% - total portfolio 207,822 209,253 209,253 207,412 Less NOI of non-comparable centers (13,523 ) (1) (9,777 ) (1) (39,669 ) (2) (37,984 ) (3) NOI at 100% - comparable centers 194,299 199,476 169,584 169,428 NOI - growth % (2.6 )% 0.1 % NOI at 100% - comparable centers 194,299 199,476 169,584 169,428 Lease cancellation income (337 ) (2,890 ) (2,699 ) (3,325 ) NOI at 100% - comparable centers excluding lease cancellation income 193,962 196,586 166,885 166,103 NOI at 100% excluding lease cancellation income - growth % (1.3 )% (4) 0.5 % (1 ) Includes Beverly Center, CityOn.Zhengzhou, The Mall of San Juan, and Taubman Prestige Outlets Chesterfield. (2 ) Includes Beverly Center, CityOn.Xi'an, CityOn.Zhengzhou, Country Club Plaza, International Market Place, The Mall of San Juan, and Starfield Hanam. (3 ) Includes Beverly Center, CityOn.Xi'an, Country Club Plaza, International Market Place, The Mall of San Juan, Starfield Hanam, and certain post-closing adjustments relating to the portfolio of centers sold to Starwood. (4 ) The NOI of the Company’s centers in China and South Korea have been translated using their respective average exchange rates for the periods presented. Using constant currency exchange rates, the growth in NOI at 100%, excluding lease cancellation income, presented would have been (1.2%) for the three months ended December 31, 2018. TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. Table 7 - Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Operating Income (NOI) For the Year Ended December 31, 2018, 2017, and 2016 (in thousands of dollars) Year Ended Year Ended 2018 2017 2017 2016 Net income 115,742 112,757 112,757 188,151 Add (less) depreciation and amortization: Consolidated businesses at 100% 179,275 167,806 167,806 138,139 Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (7,600 ) (7,464 ) (7,464 ) (5,844 ) Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 68,894 66,933 66,933 53,012 Add (less) interest expense and income tax expense (benefit): Interest expense: Consolidated businesses at 100% 133,197 108,572 108,572 86,285 Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (12,031 ) (11,942 ) (11,942 ) (10,331 ) Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 68,225 67,283 67,283 54,674 Income tax expense (benefit): Consolidated businesses at 100% (231 ) 105 105 1,746 Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (192 ) (134 ) (134 ) (49 ) Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 3,220 2,825 2,825 622 Share of income tax expense on disposition 731 731 Income tax expense on SPG common stock conversion 466 Less noncontrolling share of income of consolidated joint ventures (6,268 ) (6,775 ) (6,775 ) (8,105 ) Add EBITDA attributable to outside partners: EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures 26,091 26,315 26,315 24,329 EBITDA attributable to outside partners in Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 194,382 184,539 184,539 140,208 EBITDA at 100% 762,704 711,551 711,551 663,303 Add (less) items excluded from shopping center NOI: General and administrative expenses 37,174 39,018 39,018 48,056 Management, leasing, and development services, net (1,801 ) (2,226 ) (2,226 ) (24,017 ) (1) Restructuring charge 596 13,848 13,848 Costs associated with shareowner activism 12,500 14,500 14,500 3,000 Straight-line of rents (12,428 ) (10,718 ) (10,718 ) (7,620 ) Fluctuation in fair value of SPG common shares investment (2,801 ) Gain on SPG common stock conversions (11,613 ) (11,613 ) (11,069 ) Insurance recoveries - The Mall of San Juan (1,234 ) (1,101 ) (1,101 ) Gain on disposition (4,445 ) (4,445 ) Gains on sales of peripheral land (1,034 ) (2,613 ) (2,613 ) (1,828 ) Dividend income (4,062 ) (4,219 ) (4,219 ) (3,836 ) Interest income (7,797 ) (7,251 ) (7,251 ) (6,488 ) Other nonoperating income 291 (41 ) (41 ) (362 ) Unallocated operating expenses and other 33,463 39,256 39,256 44,576 NOI at 100% - total portfolio 815,571 773,946 773,946 703,715 Less NOI of non-comparable centers (57,786 ) (2) (47,878 ) (2) (149,950 ) (3) (90,229 ) (4) NOI at 100% - comparable centers 757,785 726,068 623,996 613,486 NOI - growth % 4.4 % 1.7 % NOI at 100% - comparable centers 757,785 726,068 623,996 613,486 Lease cancellation income (17,122 ) (12,838 ) (12,669 ) (6,200 ) NOI at 100% - comparable centers excluding lease cancellation income 740,663 713,230 611,327 607,286 NOI at 100% excluding lease cancellation income - growth % 3.8 % (5) 0.7 % (1 ) Amount includes the lump sum payment of $21.7 million received in May 2016 in connection with the termination of the Company's third party leasing agreement for Crystals due to a change in ownership of the center. (2 ) Includes Beverly Center, CityOn.Zhengzhou, The Mall of San Juan, and Taubman Prestige Outlets Chesterfield. (3 ) Includes Beverly Center, CityOn.Xi'an, CityOn.Zhengzhou, Country Club Plaza, International Market Place, The Mall of San Juan, and Starfield Hanam. (4 ) Includes Beverly Center, CityOn.Xi'an, Country Club Plaza, International Market Place, The Mall of San Juan, Starfield Hanam, and certain post-closing adjustments relating to the portfolio of centers sold to Starwood. (5 ) The NOI of the Company’s centers in China and South Korea have been translated using their respective average exchange rates for the periods presented. Using constant currency exchange rates, the growth in NOI at 100%, excluding lease cancellation income, presented would have been 3.5% for the year ended December 31, 2018. TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. Table 8 - 2019 Annual Guidance (all dollar amounts per common share on a diluted basis; amounts may not add due to rounding) Range for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Funds from Operations per common share $ 3.62 $ 3.74 Real estate depreciation - TRG (2.64 ) (2.53 ) Distributions to participating securities of TRG (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Depreciation of TCO's additional basis in TRG (0.11 ) (0.11 ) Net income attributable to common shareowners, per common share (EPS) $ 0.84 $ 1.08 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005815/en/

