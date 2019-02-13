Taubman Centers, Inc. : Issues Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Introduces 2019 Guidance
02/13/2019 | 04:24pm EST
2018 Net Income Up 4.8 Percent and Earnings Per Diluted Common
Share (EPS) Up 4.4 Percent
Comparable Center Net Operating Income (NOI), Including Lease
Cancellation Income Up 4.4 Percent for the Year (Up 3.8 Percent
Excluding Lease Cancellation Income)
2018 Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted FFO Up 5.7 Percent
and 3.5 Percent, respectively
Industry-leading Sales Per Square Foot $824, Up 8.6 Percent for the
Year
Sales Per Square Foot Up 10.1 Percent for the Quarter, Tenth
Consecutive Quarter of Positive Sales Growth
Average Rent Per Square Foot Up 3.9 Percent for the Year
Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) today reported financial results for
the quarter and full year periods ended December 31, 2018.
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
December 31,
December 31,
Three Months
Three Months
2018
2017
Ended
Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
Net income attributable to common shareowners, diluted (in
thousands)
$3,087
$20,291
$58,037
$55,381
Growth rate
(84.8)%
4.8%
Net income attributable to common shareowners (EPS) per diluted
common share
$0.05
$0.33
$0.95
$0.91
Growth rate
(84.8)%
4.4%
Funds from Operations (FFO) per diluted common share
$0.86
$1.02
$3.71
$3.51
Growth rate
(15.7)%
5.7%
Adjusted Funds from Operations (Adjusted FFO) per diluted common
share
$0.91(1)
$1.03(2)
$3.83(1)
$3.70(2)
Growth rate
(11.7)%
3.5%
(1)
Adjusted FFO for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018
excludes a restructuring charge, costs associated with shareowner
activism, and the fluctuation in the fair value of equity securities
(due to the adoption of new accounting in 2018). Adjusted FFO for
the year ended December 31, 2018 also excludes a charge recognized
in connection with the write-off of deferred financing costs related
to the early payoff of the company’s $475 million unsecured term
loan.
(2)
Adjusted FFO for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017
excludes a restructuring charge, costs associated with shareowner
activism, and a gain recognized upon the conversion of the company’s
investment in Simon Property Group Limited Partnership units (SPG LP
Units) to common shares of Simon Property Group. Adjusted FFO for
the year ended December 31, 2017 also excludes a charge recognized
in connection with the partial write-off of deferred financing costs
related to an amendment of the company's primary line of credit in
February 2017.
“We delivered very good results this year in a challenging retail
environment,” said Robert S. Taubman, chairman, president and chief
executive officer of Taubman Centers. “Our earnings growth was driven by
better rents and recoveries, reduced operating expenses and positive
contributions from our newest centers.”
Operating Statistics
For the year, comparable center NOI was up 4.4 percent. “We were pleased
to achieve our best annual NOI growth rate in six years, with both our
U.S. and Asia assets contributing equally,” said Mr. Taubman. Comparable
center NOI excluding lease cancellation income was up 3.8 percent.
For the fourth quarter, comparable center NOI was down 2.6 percent (down
1.3 percent excluding lease cancellation income). “As expected, NOI
growth was lower this quarter, due to the timing of net recoveries and
the timing of two significant retail holidays in Asia, which shifted
from the fourth quarter last year to the third quarter this year.”
Comparable center mall tenant sales per square foot were $824 for 2018,
an increase of 8.6 percent from 2017. The fourth quarter of 2018 was up
10.1 percent.
Tenant sales per square foot in the company’s U.S. comparable centers
were up 10.8 percent in the quarter, bringing 12-month trailing U.S.
sales per square foot to a record high of $875, an increase of 8.2
percent.
“Sales per square foot growth was broad-based with nearly all centers
and categories of merchandise up this year, including apparel which was
up 8 percent,” said Mr. Taubman.
For the year, average rent per square foot in comparable centers was
$57.51, up 3.9 percent from $55.36 last year. For the fourth quarter,
average rent per square foot in comparable centers was $57.76, up 3.3
percent.
For the year, average rent per square foot in the company’s U.S.
comparable centers reached an all-time high of $61.75, an increase of
2.4 percent over 2017. For the quarter, average rent per square foot in
comparable U.S. centers was $61.92, up 2.2 percent.
The trailing 12-month releasing spread per square foot for the period
ended December 31, 2018 was 3.9 percent. This spread remains impacted by
a small number of spaces that have an average lease term of less than
two years. Without these leases, the spread was nearly 10 percent.
Ending occupancy in comparable centers was 94.7 percent at year-end,
down 1.0 percent from 95.7 percent on December 31, 2017. Ending
occupancy in all centers was 94.6 percent, down 0.2 percent from last
year.
Leased space in all centers was 96.2 percent, up 0.3 percent from last
year. Leased space in comparable centers was 96.3 percent at year-end,
down 0.3 percent compared to December 31, 2017.
“The best retail assets continue to grow. This year we set new records
for sales productivity and average rents, while growing NOI about four
percent,” said Mr. Taubman. “Our high-quality portfolio of assets is
well-positioned, as customers are increasingly selective in where they
shop and retailers are very selective in their real estate decisions.”
Entered into a redevelopment agreement for Taubman Prestige Outlets
Chesterfield (Chesterfield, Mo.) with The Staenberg
Group (TSG). The building and improvements on the property were
transferred to TSG, as they work towards a significant redevelopment
of the property. See Taubman
Centers, Inc. Issues Strong First Quarter Results– April
26, 2018.
Announced Taubman Asia’s fourth investment and its second joint
venture with Shinsegae Group to build, lease and manage a 1.1 million
square foot shopping mall in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea,
a high growth city in the Greater Seoul Metropolitan Area. Starfield
Anseong is expected to open in late 2020. Total project cost is
expected to be between $570 and $600 million. See Taubman
Centers, Inc. Issues Solid Second Quarter Results– July
30, 2018.
During 2018, the company completed over one billion dollars of
financings in 2018.
A new $300 million, 10-year, non-recourse financing on Twelve Oaks
Mall (Novi, Mich.), with a fixed rate of 4.85 percent. The
asset was previously unencumbered – February 28, 2018.
A new five-year, $250 million, unsecured term loan. The loan bears
interest at a range of LIBOR plus 1.25 to 1.90 percent, based on the
company’s total leverage ratio – March 20, 2018.
Repaid the company’s $475 million term loan that had a February 2019
maturity date – March 20, 2018.
A $260 million, 5-year, non-recourse financing on Fair Oaks Mall
(Fairfax, Va.), the company’s 50 percent owned joint venture, with the
proceeds used to pay off the previous $259 million loan that was
scheduled to mature in July 2018 – April 27, 2018.
Refinanced the construction loan on International Market Place (Waikīkī,
Honolulu, Hawaii), a 93.5 percent owned joint venture. The new
$250 million loan has a 3-year term with two 1-year extension options,
and bears interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 2.15 percent – August 9,
2018.
Entered into forward starting swap agreements to reduce the company’s
exposure to interest rate fluctuations. The swaps fix the LIBOR rate
on the company’s $250 million term loan to a rate of 3.02 percent
beginning March 1, 2019 through its maturity date, resulting in an
effective rate of 4.27 to 4.92 percent – October 24, 2018.
Exercised a one-year extension option for the $150 million loan at The
Mall at Green Hills (Nashville, Tenn.). The loan now has a
maturity date of December 1, 2019 and the company has an additional
one-year extension option available – November 29, 2018.
2019 Guidance
The company is introducing guidance for 2019. Net income attributable to
common shareholders (EPS) for the year is expected to be in the range of
$0.84 to $1.08.
The company expects FFO per diluted common share for the year to be in
the range of $3.62 to $3.74.
This guidance assumes comparable center NOI growth, excluding lease
cancellation income, of about 2 percent for the year. The range includes
the adoption of the new lease accounting standard, resulting in an
additional $5 to $7 million of operating expenses. The company’s
guidance also does not include any future costs that may be incurred
related to shareowner activism.
A summary of the all the company’s key guidance assumptions is included
on page six of the supplemental.
Supplemental Investor Information Available
The company provides supplemental investor information along with its
earnings announcements, available online at www.taubman.com
under “Investors.” This includes the following:
Earnings Press Release
Company Overview
Operational Statistics
Summary of Key Guidance Measures
Income Statements
Changes in Funds from Operations and Earnings Per Common Share
Balance Sheets
Debt Summary
Capital Spending & Certain Balance Sheet Information
Owned Centers
Redevelopments & New Developments
Anchors & Major Tenants in Owned Portfolio
Components of Other Income, Other Operating Expense, and Nonoperating
Income, Net
Earnings Reconciliations
Operating Statistics Glossary
Investor Conference Call
The company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday,
February 14 to discuss these results, business conditions and the
company’s outlook for 2019. The conference call will be simulcast at www.taubman.com.
An online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for
approximately 90 days.
About Taubman
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust
engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional,
super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one
under development. Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most
productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in
1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia,
founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong. www.taubman.com.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These
statements reflect management's current views with respect to future
events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements can be
identified by words such as “will”, “may”, “could”, “expect”,
“anticipate”, “believes”, “intends”, “should”, “plans”, “estimates”,
“approximate”, “guidance” and similar expressions in this press release
that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report
historical matters. The forward-looking statements included in this
release are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the
company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking
statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Actual results may differ materially from those expected because of
various risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include,
but are not limited to: changes in market rental rates; unscheduled
closings or bankruptcies of tenants; relationships with anchor tenants;
trends in the retail industry; challenges with department stores;
changes in consumer shopping behavior; the liquidity of real estate
investments; the company’s ability to comply with debt covenants; the
availability and terms of financings; changes in market rates of
interest and foreign exchange rates for foreign currencies; changes in
value of investments in foreign entities; the ability to hedge interest
rate and currency risk; risks related to acquiring, developing,
expanding, leasing and managing properties; competitors gaining
economies of scale through M&A and consolidation activity; changes in
value of investments in foreign entities; risks related to joint venture
properties; insurance costs and coverage; security breaches that could
impact the company’s information technology, infrastructure or personal
data; costs associated with response to technology breaches; the loss of
key management personnel; shareholder activism costs and related
diversion of management time; terrorist activities; maintaining the
company’s status as a real estate investment trust; changes in the laws
of states, localities, and foreign jurisdictions that may increase taxes
on the company’s operations; and changes in global, national, regional
and/or local economic and geopolitical climates. You should review the
company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
“Risk Factors” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and
subsequent quarterly reports, for a discussion of such risks and
uncertainties.
TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC.
Table 1 - Income Statement
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
(in thousands of dollars)
2018
2017
CONSOLIDATED
UNCONSOLIDATED
CONSOLIDATED
UNCONSOLIDATED
BUSINESSES
JOINT VENTURES (1)
BUSINESSES
JOINT VENTURES (1)
REVENUES:
Minimum rents
91,515
90,185
89,980
92,794
Overage rents
9,217
10,088
9,569
8,758
Expense recoveries
51,337
44,179
57,240
48,240
Management, leasing, and development services
791
944
Other
14,629
10,212
14,451
7,028
Total revenues
167,489
154,664
172,184
156,820
EXPENSES (2):
Maintenance, taxes, utilities, and promotion
44,086
45,678
45,510
45,146
Other operating
23,155
6,708
29,157
7,837
Management, leasing, and development services
284
459
General and administrative
11,629
9,369
Restructuring charge
1,019
9,785
Costs associated with shareowner activism
2,500
2,500
Interest expense
35,955
33,353
28,498
33,141
Depreciation and amortization
54,950
33,910
44,848
33,274
Total expenses
173,578
119,649
170,126
119,398
Nonoperating income, net (3)
856
432
15,481
459
(5,233
)
35,447
17,539
37,881
Income tax benefit (expense)
(553
)
(1,450
)
270
(1,338
)
33,997
36,543
Equity in income of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
18,724
20,275
Net income
12,938
38,084
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests:
Noncontrolling share of income of consolidated joint ventures
(1,880
)
(2,496
)
Noncontrolling share of income of TRG
(1,595
)
(8,975
)
Distributions to participating securities of TRG
(599
)
(577
)
Preferred stock dividends
(5,785
)
(5,785
)
Net income attributable to Taubman Centers, Inc. common shareowners
3,079
20,251
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:
EBITDA - 100%
85,672
102,710
90,885
104,296
EBITDA - outside partners' share
(7,066
)
(48,711
)
(7,435
)
(49,274
)
Beneficial interest in EBITDA
78,606
53,999
83,450
55,022
Beneficial interest expense
(32,947
)
(17,118
)
(25,494
)
(17,079
)
Beneficial income tax (expense) benefit - TRG and TCO
(495
)
(513
)
317
(554
)
Beneficial income tax benefit - TCO
(28
)
Non-real estate depreciation
(1,188
)
(1,229
)
Preferred dividends and distributions
(5,785
)
(5,785
)
Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders and
participating securities of TRG
38,191
36,368
51,231
37,389
STRAIGHTLINE AND PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS:
Net straight-line adjustments to rental revenue, recoveries, and
ground rent expense at TRG%
997
476
784
1,031
Country Club Plaza purchase accounting adjustments - minimum rents
increase at TRG%
113
39
The Mall at Green Hills purchase accounting adjustments - minimum
rents increase
24
44
(1) With the exception of the Supplemental Information, amounts
include 100% of the Unconsolidated Joint Ventures. Amounts are net
of intercompany transactions. The Unconsolidated Joint Ventures are
presented at 100% in order to allow for measurement of their
performance as a whole, without regard to the Company's ownership
interest.
(2) Certain expenses of Starfield Hanam, which were previously
classified in "Other operating" expense, are now included in
"Maintenance, taxes, utilities and promotion" expense. Amounts for
2017 have been reclassified to conform to the 2018 classification.
(3) During the three months December 31, 2018, a net loss of $1.3
million was recognized for the fluctuation in the fair value of
equity securities. In connection with the adoption of Accounting
Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-01 on January 1, 2018, the Company
now measures its equity securities at fair value with changes in
value recorded through net income.
TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC.
Table 2 - Income Statement
For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
(in thousands of dollars)
2018
2017
CONSOLIDATED
UNCONSOLIDATED
CONSOLIDATED
UNCONSOLIDATED
BUSINESSES
JOINT VENTURES (1)
BUSINESSES
JOINT VENTURES (1)
REVENUES:
Minimum rents
353,226
357,465
345,557
344,613
Overage rents
16,670
28,844
16,923
25,393
Expense recoveries
205,514
178,162
211,625
186,161
Management, leasing, and development services
3,271
4,383
Other
62,189
36,246
50,677
29,872
Total revenues
640,870
600,717
629,165
586,039
EXPENSES (2):
Maintenance, taxes, utilities, and promotion
157,957
171,188
167,091
175,581
Other operating
87,308
27,327
94,513
28,227
Management, leasing, and development services
1,470
2,157
General and administrative
37,174
39,018
Restructuring charge
596
13,848
Costs associated with shareowner activism
12,500
14,500
Interest expense
133,197
132,669
108,572
130,339
Depreciation and amortization
179,275
134,872
167,806
130,537
Total expenses
609,477
466,056
607,505
464,684
Nonoperating income, net (3)
14,714
1,923
23,828
3,010
46,107
136,584
45,488
124,365
Income tax benefit (expense)
231
(6,924
)
(105
)
(5,837
)
129,660
118,528
Gain on disposition, net of tax (4)
3,713
129,660
122,241
Equity in income of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
69,404
67,374
Net income
115,742
112,757
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests:
Noncontrolling share of income of consolidated joint ventures
(6,268
)
(6,775
)
Noncontrolling share of income of TRG
(25,988
)
(25,277
)
Distributions to participating securities of TRG
(2,396
)
(2,300
)
Preferred stock dividends
(23,138
)
(23,138
)
Net income attributable to Taubman Centers, Inc. common shareowners
57,952
55,267
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:
EBITDA - 100%
358,579
404,125
321,866
389,685
EBITDA - outside partners' share
(26,091
)
(194,382
)
(26,315
)
(184,539
)
Beneficial interest in EBITDA
332,488
209,743
295,551
205,146
Beneficial share of gain on disposition (4)
(2,814
)
Beneficial interest expense
(121,166
)
(68,225
)
(96,630
)
(67,283
)
Beneficial income tax expense - TRG and TCO
423
(2,900
)
29
(2,825
)
Beneficial income tax benefit - TCO
(110
)
(315
)
Non-real estate depreciation
(4,590
)
(3,596
)
Preferred dividends and distributions
(23,138
)
(23,138
)
Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders and
participating securities of TRG
183,907
138,618
171,901
132,224
STRAIGHTLINE AND PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS:
Net straight-line adjustments to rental revenue, recoveries, and
ground rent expense at TRG%
3,079
2,073
1,087
3,391
Country Club Plaza purchase accounting adjustments - minimum rents
increase (decrease) at TRG%
1,522
34
The Mall at Green Hills purchase accounting adjustments - minimum
rents increase
112
174
(1) With the exception of the Supplemental Information, amounts
include 100% of the Unconsolidated Joint Ventures. Amounts are net
of intercompany transactions. The Unconsolidated Joint Ventures are
presented at 100% in order to allow for measurement of their
performance as a whole, without regard to the Company's ownership
interest.
(2) Certain expenses of Starfield Hanam, which were previously
classified in "Other operating" expense, are now included in
"Maintenance, taxes, utilities and promotion" expense. Amounts for
2017 have been reclassified to conform to the 2018 classification.
(3) During the year ended December 31, 2018, a net gain of $2.8
million was recognized for the fluctuation in the fair value of
equity securities. In connection with the adoption of ASU No.
2016-01 on January 1, 2018, the Company now measures its equity
securities at fair value with changes in value recorded through net
income.
(4) During the year ended December 31, 2017, the joint venture that
owns the Valencia Place office tower at Country Club Plaza
recognized a $4.4 million gain ($2.8 million at TRG's share) and
$0.7 million of income tax expense ($0.7 million at TRG's share) in
connection with the sale of the office tower.
TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP operating measures, including EBITDA,
beneficial interest in EBITDA, Net Operating Income, and Funds from
Operations. These measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP
measures. Additional information as to the use of these measures are as
follows.
EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, and
depreciation and amortization of the Operating Partnership's
consolidated and unconsolidated businesses. Beneficial interest in
EBITDA represents the Operating Partnership’s share of the earnings
before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization of its
consolidated and unconsolidated businesses. The Company believes EBITDA
and beneficial interest in EBITDA provide useful indicators of operating
performance, as it is customary in the real estate and shopping center
business to evaluate the performance of properties on a basis unaffected
by capital structure.
The Company uses Net Operating Income (NOI) as an alternative measure to
evaluate the operating performance of centers, both on individual and
stabilized portfolio bases, and in formulating corporate goals and
compensation. The Company defines NOI as property-level operating
revenues (includes rental income excluding straight-line adjustments of
minimum rent) less maintenance, property taxes, utilities, promotion,
ground rent (including straight-line adjustments), and other property
operating expenses. Since NOI excludes general and administrative
expenses, pre-development charges, interest income and expense,
depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, restructuring
charges, and gains from peripheral land and property dispositions, it
provides a performance measure that, when compared period over period,
reflects the revenues and expenses most directly associated with owning
and operating rental properties, as well as the impact on their
operations from trends in tenant sales, occupancy and rental rates, and
operating costs. The Company also uses NOI excluding lease cancellation
income as an alternative measure because this income may vary
significantly from period to period, which can affect comparability and
trend analysis. The Company generally provides separate projections for
expected comparable center NOI growth and lease cancellation income.
Comparable centers are generally defined as centers that were owned and
open for the entire current and preceding period presented, excluding
centers impacted by significant redevelopment activity. In addition, The
Mall of San Juan has been excluded from “comparable center” statistics
as a result of Hurricane Maria and the expectation that the center’s
performance will be impacted for the foreseeable future.
The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT)
defines Funds from Operations (FFO) as net income (computed in
accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)),
excluding gains (or losses) from extraordinary items and sales of
properties and impairment writedowns of depreciable real estate, plus
real estate related depreciation and after adjustments for
unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. The Company believes
that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of operating performance for
REITs. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly
assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over
time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen
with market conditions, the Company and most industry investors and
analysts have considered presentations of operating results that exclude
historical cost depreciation to be useful in evaluating the operating
performance of REITs. The Company primarily uses FFO in measuring
performance and in formulating corporate goals and compensation.
The Company may also present adjusted versions of NOI, beneficial
interest in EBITDA, and FFO when used by management to evaluate
operating performance when certain significant items have impacted
results that affect comparability with prior or future periods due to
the nature or amounts of these items. The Company believes the
disclosure of the adjusted items is similarly useful to investors and
others to understand management's view on comparability of such measures
between periods. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2018,
FFO and EBITDA were adjusted to exclude costs associated with shareowner
activism, the fluctuation in the fair value of equity securities, and a
restructuring charge. For the three months and year ended December 31,
2018, FFO was also adjusted for a charge recognized in connection with
the write-off of deferred financing costs related to the early payoff of
the Company's $475 million unsecured term loan. For the three months and
year ended December 31, 2017, FFO and EBITDA were adjusted to exclude a
restructuring charge, costs associated with shareowner activism, and a
gain recognized upon conversion of the Company's remaining investment in
Simon Property Group Limited Partnership Units (SPG LP Units) to common
shares of Simon Property Group (SPG). For the year ended December 31,
2017, FFO was also adjusted for a charge recognized in connection with
the partial write-off of deferred financing costs related to an
amendment of the Company's primary unsecured revolving line of credit in
February 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2017, EBITDA was also
adjusted to exclude a gain recognized in connection with the sale of the
Valencia Place office tower at Country Club Plaza.
These non-GAAP measures as presented by the Company are not necessarily
comparable to similarly titled measures used by other REITs due to the
fact that not all REITs use the same definitions. These measures should
not be considered alternatives to net income or as an indicator of the
Company's operating performance. Additionally, these measures do not
represent cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities
as defined by GAAP.
The Company provides its beneficial interest in certain financial
information of its Unconsolidated Joint Ventures. This beneficial
information is derived as the Company’s ownership interest in the
investee multiplied by the specific financial statement item being
presented. Investors are cautioned that deriving the Company’s
beneficial interest in this manner may not accurately depict the legal
and economic implications of holding a non-controlling interest in the
investee.
TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC.
Table 3 - Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Taubman
Centers, Inc. Common Shareowners to Funds From Operations and
Adjusted Funds From Operations
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
(in thousands of dollars except as noted; may not add or
recalculate due to rounding)
2018
2017
Shares
Per Share
Shares
Per Share
Dollars
/Units
/Unit
Dollars
/Units
/Unit
Net income attributable to TCO common shareowners - basic
3,079
61,065,282
0.05
20,251
60,737,750
0.33
Add impact of share-based compensation
8
308,898
40
367,344
Net income attributable to TCO common shareowners - diluted
3,087
61,374,180
0.05
20,291
61,105,094
0.33
Add depreciation of TCO's additional basis
1,617
0.03
1,617
0.03
Less TCO's additional income tax benefit
—
0.00
(28
)
(0.00
)
Net income attributable to TCO common shareowners,
excluding step-up depreciation and additional income tax benefit
4,704
61,374,180
0.08
21,880
61,105,094
0.36
Add noncontrolling share of income of TRG and other
1,915
24,881,563
8,975
24,955,434
Add distributions to participating securities of TRG
599
871,262
577
871,262
Net income attributable to partnership unitholders
and participating securities of TRG
7,218
87,127,005
0.08
31,432
86,931,790
0.36
Add (less) depreciation and amortization:
Consolidated businesses at 100%
54,950
0.63
44,848
0.52
Depreciation of TCO's additional basis
(1,617
)
(0.02
)
(1,617
)
(0.02
)
Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures
(2,120
)
(0.02
)
(1,888
)
(0.02
)
Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
17,324
0.20
17,114
0.20
Non-real estate depreciation
(1,188
)
(0.01
)
(1,229
)
(0.01
)
Less impact of share-based compensation
(8
)
(0.00
)
(40
)
(0.00
)
Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders
and participating securities of TRG
74,559
87,127,005
0.86
88,620
86,931,790
1.02
TCO's average ownership percentage of TRG - basic (1)
71.1
%
70.9
%
Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners,
excluding additional income tax benefit (1)
52,974
0.86
62,812
1.02
Add TCO's additional income tax benefit
—
0.00
28
0.00
Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners (1)
52,974
0.86
62,840
1.02
Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders
and participating securities of TRG
74,559
87,127,005
0.86
88,620
86,931,790
1.02
Restructuring charge
1,019
0.01
9,785
0.10
Costs associated with shareowner activism
2,500
0.03
2,500
0.03
Fluctuation in fair value of equity securities
1,272
0.01
Gains on SPG common stock conversion
(11,613
)
(0.13
)
Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to partnership
unitholders
and participating securities of TRG
79,350
87,127,005
0.91
89,292
86,931,790
1.03
TCO's average ownership percentage of TRG - basic (2)
71.1
%
70.9
%
Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common
shareowners (2)
56,378
0.91
63,289
1.03
(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2018, Funds from
Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners was $52,257
using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 70.1%.
For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Funds from Operations
attributable to TCO's common shareowners was $61,946 using TCO's
diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 69.9%.
(2) For the three months ended December 31, 2018, Adjusted Funds
from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners was $55,615
using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 70.1%.
For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Adjusted Funds from
Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners was $62,387
using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 69.9%.
TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC.
Table 4 - Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Taubman
Centers, Inc. Common Shareowners to Funds from Operations and
Adjusted Funds from Operations
For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
(in thousands of dollars except as noted; may not add or
recalculate due to rounding)
2018
2017
Shares
Per Share
Shares
Per Share
Dollars
/Units
/Unit
Dollars
/Units
/Unit
Net income attributable to TCO common shareowners - basic
57,952
60,994,444
0.95
55,267
60,675,129
0.91
Add impact of share-based compensation
85
283,271
114
365,366
Net income attributable to TCO common shareowners - diluted
58,037
61,277,715
0.95
55,381
61,040,495
0.91
Add depreciation of TCO's additional basis
6,468
0.11
6,468
0.11
Less TCO's additional income tax benefit
(110
)
(0.00
)
(315
)
(0.01
)
Net income attributable to TCO common shareowners,
excluding step-up depreciation and additional income tax benefit
64,395
61,277,715
1.05
61,534
61,040,495
1.01
Add noncontrolling share of income of TRG and other
26,308
24,932,870
25,277
24,965,157
Add distributions to participating securities of TRG
2,396
871,262
2,300
871,262
Net income attributable to partnership unitholders
and participating securities of TRG
93,099
87,081,847
1.07
89,111
86,876,914
1.03
Add (less) depreciation and amortization:
Consolidated businesses at 100%
179,275
2.06
167,806
1.93
Depreciation of TCO's additional basis
(6,468
)
(0.07
)
(6,468
)
(0.07
)
Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures
(7,600
)
(0.09
)
(7,464
)
(0.09
)
Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
68,894
0.79
66,933
0.77
Non-real estate depreciation
(4,590
)
(0.05
)
(3,596
)
(0.04
)
Less beneficial gain on disposition, net of tax
(2,083
)
(0.02
)
Less impact of share-based compensation
(85
)
(0.00
)
(114
)
(0.00
)
Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders
and participating securities of TRG
322,525
87,081,847
3.70
304,125
86,876,914
3.50
TCO's average ownership percentage of TRG - basic (1)
71.0
%
70.8
%
Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners,
excluding additional income tax benefit (1)
228,936
3.70
152,659
3.50
Add TCO's additional income tax benefit
110
0.00
315
0.00
Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners (1)
229,046
3.71
152,974
2.49
Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders
and participating securities of TRG
322,525
87,081,847
3.70
304,125
86,876,914
3.50
Restructuring charge
596
0.01
13,848
0.16
Costs associated with shareowner activism
12,500
0.14
14,500
0.17
Fluctuation in fair value of equity securities
(2,801
)
(0.03
)
Gain on SPG common stock conversion
(11,613
)
(0.13
)
Partial write-off of deferred financing costs
382
0.00
413
0.00
Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to partnership
unitholders
and participating securities of TRG
333,202
87,081,847
3.83
321,273
86,876,914
3.70
TCO's average ownership percentage of TRG - basic (2)
71.0
%
70.8
%
Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common
shareowners (2)
236,513
3.83
227,619
3.70
(1) For the year ended December 31, 2018, Funds from Operations
attributable to TCO's common shareowners was $226,013 using TCO's
diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 70.0%. For the year
ended December 31, 2017, Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's
common shareowners was $212,715 using TCO's diluted average
ownership percentage of TRG of 69.8%.
(2) For the year ended December 31, 2018, Adjusted Funds from
Operations attributable to TCO's common shareowners was $233,376
using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 70.0%.
For the year ended December 31, 2017, Adjusted Funds from Operations
attributable to TCO's common shareowners was $224,374 using TCO's
diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 69.8%.
TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC.
Table 5 - Reconciliation of Net Income to Beneficial Interest in
EBITDA and Adjusted Beneficial Interest in EBITDA
For the Periods Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
(in thousands of dollars; amounts attributable to TCO may not
recalculate due to rounding)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income
12,938
38,084
115,742
112,757
Add (less) depreciation and amortization:
Consolidated businesses at 100%
54,950
44,848
179,275
167,806
Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures
(2,120
)
(1,888
)
(7,600
)
(7,464
)
Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
17,324
17,114
68,894
66,933
Add (less) interest expense and income tax (benefit) expense:
Interest expense:
Consolidated businesses at 100%
35,955
28,498
133,197
108,572
Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures
(3,008
)
(3,004
)
(12,031
)
(11,942
)
Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
17,118
17,079
68,225
67,283
Income tax (benefit) expense:
Consolidated businesses at 100%
553
(270
)
(231
)
105
Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures
(58
)
(47
)
(192
)
(134
)
Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
833
554
3,220
2,825
Share of income tax expense on disposition
731
Less noncontrolling share of income of consolidated joint ventures
(1,880
)
(2,496
)
(6,268
)
(6,775
)
Beneficial interest in EBITDA
132,605
138,472
542,231
500,697
TCO's average ownership percentage of TRG - basic
71.1
%
70.9
%
71.0
%
70.8
%
Beneficial interest in EBITDA attributable to TCO
94,216
98,146
384,895
354,740
Beneficial interest in EBITDA
132,605
138,472
542,231
500,697
Add (less):
Restructuring charge
1,019
9,785
596
13,848
Costs associated with shareowner activism
2,500
2,500
12,500
14,500
Fluctuation in fair value of equity securities
1,272
(2,801
)
Gains on SPG common stock conversion
(11,613
)
(11,613
)
Beneficial share of gain on disposition
(2,814
)
Adjusted Beneficial interest in EBITDA
137,396
139,144
552,526
514,618
TCO's average ownership percentage of TRG - basic
71.1
%
70.9
%
71.0
%
70.8
%
Adjusted Beneficial interest in EBITDA attributable to TCO
97,620
98,623
392,200
364,603
TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC.
Table 6 - Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Operating Income
(NOI)
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018, 2017, and 2016
(in thousands of dollars)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2018
2017
2017
2016
Net income
12,938
38,084
38,084
50,894
Add (less) depreciation and amortization:
Consolidated businesses at 100%
54,950
44,848
44,848
38,040
Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures
(2,120
)
(1,888
)
(1,888
)
(1,826
)
Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
17,324
17,114
17,114
17,013
Add (less) interest expense and income tax expense (benefit):
Interest expense:
Consolidated businesses at 100%
35,955
28,498
28,498
24,440
Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures
(3,008
)
(3,004
)
(3,004
)
(2,945
)
Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
17,118
17,079
17,079
15,665
Income tax expense (benefit):
Consolidated businesses at 100%
553
(270
)
(270
)
1,462
Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures
(58
)
(47
)
(47
)
(30
)
Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
833
554
554
307
Income tax expense on SPG common stock conversion
466
Less noncontrolling share of income of consolidated joint ventures
(1,880
)
(2,496
)
(2,496
)
(2,292
)
Add EBITDA attributable to outside partners:
EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint
ventures
7,066
7,435
7,435
7,093
EBITDA attributable to outside partners in Unconsolidated Joint
Ventures
48,711
49,274
49,274
47,138
EBITDA at 100%
188,382
195,181
195,181
195,425
Add (less) items excluded from shopping center NOI:
General and administrative expenses
11,629
9,369
9,369
13,405
Management, leasing, and development services, net
(507
)
(485
)
(485
)
(728
)
Restructuring charge
1,019
9,785
9,785
Costs associated with shareowner activism
2,500
2,500
2,500
3,000
Straight-line of rents
(2,722
)
(3,600
)
(3,600
)
(1,908
)
Fluctuation in fair value of equity securities
1,272
Gains on SPG common stock conversions
(11,613
)
(11,613
)
(11,069
)
Insurance recoveries - The Mall of San Juan
(108
)
(1,101
)
(1,101
)
Dividend income
(580
)
(1,091
)
(1,091
)
(974
)
Interest income
(2,187
)
(2,202
)
(2,202
)
(2,309
)
Other nonoperating (income) expense
315
67
67
(4
)
Unallocated operating expenses and other
8,809
12,443
12,443
12,574
NOI at 100% - total portfolio
207,822
209,253
209,253
207,412
Less NOI of non-comparable centers
(13,523
)
(1)
(9,777
)
(1)
(39,669
)
(2)
(37,984
)
(3)
NOI at 100% - comparable centers
194,299
199,476
169,584
169,428
NOI - growth %
(2.6
)%
0.1
%
NOI at 100% - comparable centers
194,299
199,476
169,584
169,428
Lease cancellation income
(337
)
(2,890
)
(2,699
)
(3,325
)
NOI at 100% - comparable centers excluding lease cancellation
income
193,962
196,586
166,885
166,103
NOI at 100% excluding lease cancellation income - growth %
(1.3
)%
(4)
0.5
%
(1
)
Includes Beverly Center, CityOn.Zhengzhou, The Mall of San Juan, and
Taubman Prestige Outlets Chesterfield.
(2
)
Includes Beverly Center, CityOn.Xi'an, CityOn.Zhengzhou, Country
Club Plaza, International Market Place, The Mall of San Juan, and
Starfield Hanam.
(3
)
Includes Beverly Center, CityOn.Xi'an, Country Club Plaza,
International Market Place, The Mall of San Juan, Starfield Hanam,
and certain post-closing adjustments relating to the portfolio of
centers sold to Starwood.
(4
)
The NOI of the Company’s centers in China and South Korea have been
translated using their respective average exchange rates for the
periods presented. Using constant currency exchange rates, the
growth in NOI at 100%, excluding lease cancellation income,
presented would have been (1.2%) for the three months ended December
31, 2018.
TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC.
Table 7 - Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Operating Income
(NOI)
For the Year Ended December 31, 2018, 2017, and 2016
(in thousands of dollars)
Year Ended
Year Ended
2018
2017
2017
2016
Net income
115,742
112,757
112,757
188,151
Add (less) depreciation and amortization:
Consolidated businesses at 100%
179,275
167,806
167,806
138,139
Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures
(7,600
)
(7,464
)
(7,464
)
(5,844
)
Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
68,894
66,933
66,933
53,012
Add (less) interest expense and income tax expense (benefit):
Interest expense:
Consolidated businesses at 100%
133,197
108,572
108,572
86,285
Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures
(12,031
)
(11,942
)
(11,942
)
(10,331
)
Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
68,225
67,283
67,283
54,674
Income tax expense (benefit):
Consolidated businesses at 100%
(231
)
105
105
1,746
Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures
(192
)
(134
)
(134
)
(49
)
Share of Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
3,220
2,825
2,825
622
Share of income tax expense on disposition
731
731
Income tax expense on SPG common stock conversion
466
Less noncontrolling share of income of consolidated joint ventures
(6,268
)
(6,775
)
(6,775
)
(8,105
)
Add EBITDA attributable to outside partners:
EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint
ventures
26,091
26,315
26,315
24,329
EBITDA attributable to outside partners in Unconsolidated Joint
Ventures
194,382
184,539
184,539
140,208
EBITDA at 100%
762,704
711,551
711,551
663,303
Add (less) items excluded from shopping center NOI:
General and administrative expenses
37,174
39,018
39,018
48,056
Management, leasing, and development services, net
(1,801
)
(2,226
)
(2,226
)
(24,017
)
(1)
Restructuring charge
596
13,848
13,848
Costs associated with shareowner activism
12,500
14,500
14,500
3,000
Straight-line of rents
(12,428
)
(10,718
)
(10,718
)
(7,620
)
Fluctuation in fair value of SPG common shares investment
(2,801
)
Gain on SPG common stock conversions
(11,613
)
(11,613
)
(11,069
)
Insurance recoveries - The Mall of San Juan
(1,234
)
(1,101
)
(1,101
)
Gain on disposition
(4,445
)
(4,445
)
Gains on sales of peripheral land
(1,034
)
(2,613
)
(2,613
)
(1,828
)
Dividend income
(4,062
)
(4,219
)
(4,219
)
(3,836
)
Interest income
(7,797
)
(7,251
)
(7,251
)
(6,488
)
Other nonoperating income
291
(41
)
(41
)
(362
)
Unallocated operating expenses and other
33,463
39,256
39,256
44,576
NOI at 100% - total portfolio
815,571
773,946
773,946
703,715
Less NOI of non-comparable centers
(57,786
)
(2)
(47,878
)
(2)
(149,950
)
(3)
(90,229
)
(4)
NOI at 100% - comparable centers
757,785
726,068
623,996
613,486
NOI - growth %
4.4
%
1.7
%
NOI at 100% - comparable centers
757,785
726,068
623,996
613,486
Lease cancellation income
(17,122
)
(12,838
)
(12,669
)
(6,200
)
NOI at 100% - comparable centers excluding lease cancellation
income
740,663
713,230
611,327
607,286
NOI at 100% excluding lease cancellation income - growth %
3.8
%
(5)
0.7
%
(1
)
Amount includes the lump sum payment of $21.7 million received in
May 2016 in connection with the termination of the Company's third
party leasing agreement for Crystals due to a change in ownership of
the center.
(2
)
Includes Beverly Center, CityOn.Zhengzhou, The Mall of San Juan, and
Taubman Prestige Outlets Chesterfield.
(3
)
Includes Beverly Center, CityOn.Xi'an, CityOn.Zhengzhou, Country
Club Plaza, International Market Place, The Mall of San Juan, and
Starfield Hanam.
(4
)
Includes Beverly Center, CityOn.Xi'an, Country Club Plaza,
International Market Place, The Mall of San Juan, Starfield Hanam,
and certain post-closing adjustments relating to the portfolio of
centers sold to Starwood.
(5
)
The NOI of the Company’s centers in China and South Korea have been
translated using their respective average exchange rates for the
periods presented. Using constant currency exchange rates, the
growth in NOI at 100%, excluding lease cancellation income,
presented would have been 3.5% for the year ended December 31, 2018.
TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC.
Table 8 - 2019 Annual Guidance
(all dollar amounts per common share on a diluted basis; amounts
may not add due to rounding)
Range for the Year Ended
December 31, 2019
Funds from Operations per common share
$
3.62
$
3.74
Real estate depreciation - TRG
(2.64
)
(2.53
)
Distributions to participating securities of TRG
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
Depreciation of TCO's additional basis in TRG
(0.11
)
(0.11
)
Net income attributable to common shareowners, per common share
(EPS)