Taubman Centers : Moore Kuehn Encourages FG, TCO, FSCT, and QUMU Investors to Contact Law Firm

02/12/2020 | 10:22am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.  Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC)

FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG)

FGL Holdings has agreed to be acquired by Fidelity National Financial (FNF).  Under the proposed transaction shareholders of FGL will receive $12.50 or 0.2558 shares of Fidelity National for every share of FGL owned.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO)

Taubman Centers has agreed to be acquired by Simon Property Group (SPG).  Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Taubman will receive $52.50 for every share of Taubman owned.

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT)

Forescout Technologies has agreed to be acquired by Advent International.  Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Forescout will receive $33.00 for every share of Forescout owned.

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU)

Qumu has agreed to be acquired by Synacor, Inc. (SYNC).  Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Qumu will receive 1.61 shares of Synacor for every share of Qumu owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process. 

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.  The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you.    Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.  

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star New York City-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.  For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com 
(212) 709-8245

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-fg-tco-fsct-and-qumu-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301003779.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


© PRNewswire 2020
