Taubman Centers : Moore Kuehn Encourages WLTW, TCO, SBBX, and ETFC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits for shareholders of these companies:

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW)

A proxy was filed with the SEC regarding Aon's acquisition of Willis Towers Watson. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of WLTW will receive 1.08 shares of Aon for every share of WLTW owned. The investigation concerns whether WLTW's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Taubman Centers ( NYSE: TCO )

A proxy was filed with the SEC regarding Simon Property Group's acquisition of Taubman Centers, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Taubman will receive $52.50 in cash per share owned.

SB One Bancorp ( NASDAQ: SBBX )

SB One has agreed to be acquired by Provident. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of SB One will receive 1.357 shares of Provident per share owned.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( NASDAQ: ETFC )

A registration statement was filed with the SEC regarding Morgan Stanley's (MS) acquisition of E*TRADE. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of E*TRADE will receive 1.0432 shares of MS per share of E*TRADE owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

