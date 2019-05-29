Taubman Centers : to Present at NAREIT's REITWeek 2019

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) today announced that Robert Taubman,
chairman, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a
roundtable discussion with investors on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:45
a.m. EDT at REITWeek 2019, NAREIT’s Investor Forum in New York.
The session will be available via webcast at www.taubman.com
under “Investors/Investor Events and Presentations” and at https://reitstream.com/reitweek2019/taubman-centers.
An online replay will follow shortly after the session and continue for
approximately 30 days.
About Taubman
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust
engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 27 regional,
super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia.
Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly
held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is
headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005,
is headquartered in Hong Kong. www.taubman.com.
