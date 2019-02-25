Taubman Centers : to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) today announced that Robert S.
Taubman, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Simon J.
Leopold, chief financial officer, will participate in a company
roundtable presentation to the investment community at the Citi 2019
Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 1:35 p.m.
EST. The presentation will be available via live webcast at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/globalproperty2019/83109244815.cfm.
An online replay will follow shortly after the presentation and be
available at the same link until June 1, 2019.
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust
engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional,
super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one
under development. Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most
productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in
1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia,
founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong. www.taubman.com.
For ease of use, references in this press release to “Taubman
Centers,” “company,” “Taubman” or an operating platform mean Taubman
Centers, Inc. and/or one or more of a number of separate, affiliated
entities. Business is actually conducted by an affiliated entity rather
than Taubman Centers, Inc. itself or the named operating platform.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These
statements reflect management's current views with respect to future
events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements can be
identified by words such as “will”, “may”, “could”, “expect”,
“anticipate”, “believes”, “intends”, “should”, “plans”, “estimates”,
“approximate”, “guidance” and similar expressions in this press release
that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report
historical matters. The forward-looking statements included in this
release are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the
company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking
statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Actual results may differ materially from those expected because of
various risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include,
but are not limited to: changes in market rental rates; unscheduled
closings or bankruptcies of tenants; relationships with anchor tenants;
trends in the retail industry; challenges with department stores;
changes in consumer shopping behavior; the liquidity of real estate
investments; the company’s ability to comply with debt covenants; the
availability and terms of financings; changes in market rates of
interest and foreign exchange rates for foreign currencies; changes in
value of investments in foreign entities; the ability to hedge interest
rate and currency risk; risks related to acquiring, developing,
expanding, leasing and managing properties; competitors gaining
economies of scale through M&A and consolidation activity; changes in
value of investments in foreign entities; risks related to joint venture
properties; insurance costs and coverage; security breaches that could
impact the company’s information technology, infrastructure or personal
data; costs associated with response to technology breaches; the loss of
key management personnel; shareholder activism costs and related
diversion of management time; terrorist activities; maintaining the
company’s status as a real estate investment trust; changes in the laws
of states, localities, and foreign jurisdictions that may increase taxes
on the company’s operations; and changes in global, national, regional
and/or local economic and geopolitical climates. You should review the
company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
“Risk Factors” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and
subsequent quarterly reports, for a discussion of such risks and
uncertainties.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005871/en/