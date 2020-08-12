Taung Gold International : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020 (OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

(Note 4)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 621)

Form of Proxy for use at the Special General Meeting

to be held on 28 August 2020 (or any adjournment thereof)

I/We (Note 1) (name) of (address) being the registered holder(s) of shares (Note 2) of

HK$0.01 each in the share capital of Taung Gold International Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF

THE MEETING (Note 3) or (name) of (address)

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the special general meeting (the "Meeting") (or at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at Unit 1901, 19/F., Nina Tower, 8 Yeung Uk Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong on Friday, 28 August 2020 at 3:30 p.m. (or immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 3:00 p.m. on the same day) for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolution as set out in the notice convening the Meeting and at the Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of such resolution as indicated below

and if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

RESOLUTION FOR (Note 4) AGAINST (Note 4)

To approve and adopt the Share Option Scheme and to authorise the directors of the Company to grant options and to allot, issue and deal with the Shares pursuant to the exercise of any option granted thereunder and to take all such steps as they may consider necessary or expedient to implement the Share Option Scheme.

Dated this day of 2020 Signature (Note 5):

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, please strike out " THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING " here inserted and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON

WHO SIGNS IT. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "AGAINST" . Failure to complete any or all of the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his votes at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members. The vote of the Meeting will be taken by poll. To be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54., Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or any adjourned meeting. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you. Completion and delivery of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting if you so wish.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You/your proxy (or proxies) has/have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to Tricor Tengis Limited at the above address.