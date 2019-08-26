Log in
TAURIGA SCIENCES INC

(TAUG)
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes Production of 8,900 Blister Packs of Blood Orange Flavor Tauri-Gum

08/26/2019 | 11:56am EDT

New York, NY, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments, today announced that it has completed production of 890 Retail Boxes / 8,900 Blister Packs of Blood Orange Flavor Tauri-Gum™ product (the “Blood Orange Inventory” or the “Inventory”).  This Inventory is immediately available for shipment and the Company is pleased to confirm that more than 4,000 of these blister packs have already been sold.  The Company continues expand its customer base and has been meeting with several major national retail chains.       

In other news, the Company is working diligently to enhance its E-Commerce business segment (www.taurigum.com).  The Company will continue to update its shareholders, via press releases, should material agreement(s) be completed.   

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. One such opportunity on which the Company has acted, involves the Company having entered into the cannabidiol (or “CBD”) infused chewing gum product business, as more fully described above and in prior press releases.  This CBD infused chewing gum product has been branded under the following name: Tauri-Gum™.  See also our periodic reports filed by us with the SEC for a more complete description of our business and material agreements that we have entered into.  Further, the Company continues to identify and evaluate additional potential opportunities to generate revenue, as well as shareholder value, and leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified and sustainable business model. Please visit our corporate website at www.tauriga.com.

In addition, on March 11, 2019, the Company announced the official launch of its E-Commerce site - as part of its Tauri-Gum™ commercialization strategy.  This site can be accessed by visiting the following URL address:  www.taurigum.com

The Company has established corporate offices in both New York City (USA) and Barcelona (Spain). 

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” believes, “hopes,” “believes,” or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management’s present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tauriga’s Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.
555 Madison Avenue, 5th Floor
New York, NY  10022
Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Seth M. Shaw
Email:  sshaw@tauriga.com
cell # (917) 796 9926
Corp. Website:   www.tauriga.com

E-Commerce Website:  www.taurigum.com

