Tawana Resources N L : Grant of ASX Listing Rule Waiver for Tribeca Funding Package

Grant of ASX Listing Rule Waiver for Tribeca

Funding Package

Tawana Resources NL (ASX: TAW) (Tawana or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has been granted a waiver from ASX Listing Rule 10.1 in respect of the $20 million debt facility (Tawana Facility) to be provided by a consortium of lenders led by Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd (Tribeca). The waiver allows the Company to grant security to Tribeca without shareholder approval. The conditions of the waiver are attached as Annexure 1.

As announced on 27 September 2018, the Company secured a conditional $40 million funding package to strengthen its balance sheet and assist with expediting the ASX listing of Alliance Mineral Assets Limited (Alliance). The funding package comprises the Tawana Facility and an additional secured $20 million line of credit for the Tawana/Alliance group (Merged Group), which is conditional on Merger completion and Alliance receiving conditional ASX listing approval.

Tribeca has made available to the Company $10 million of the Tawana Facility limit on the same commercial terms as the Tawana Facility while the formal documentation and the conditions precedent for the Tawana Facility are being finalised, to be secured by first ranking security over the assets of Tawana and Lithco No.2 Pty Ltd (Lithco) (excluding Lithco's 50% interest in the processing plant and shares in Cowan Lithium Ltd held by Tawana). Any such advance is to be rolled over into the Tawana Facility or repaid in due course by 15 November 2018.

As required by the terms of the waiver, the Company provides the following information:

• The Company intends to repay the Tawana Facility in full on or before the expiry of its term (as disclosed in the announcement on 27 September 2018), with the security being discharged as soon as practical after repayment occurs.

• The decision by the Company to obtain debt funding from the Tribeca-led consortium was based on the merits of its proposal when compared to alternative debt funding proposals from third parties unrelated to the Company or Tribeca (including large financial institutions) and reported market transactions. Having regard to those comparisons, the Board was of the view that the Tawana Facility has been entered into on arms' length terms and is fair and reasonable from the perspective of the Company's shareholders.

Mark Calderwood

Managing Director

Annexure 1 - Waiver conditions

Based solely on the information provided, ASX Limited ("ASX") granted Tawana Resources NL (the "Company") a waiver from listing rule 10.1 to the extent necessary to permit the Company to grant a first ranking security over the assets of the Company, and its wholly owned subsidiary Lithco No 2 Pty Ltd ("Lithco"), in favour of a consortium of lenders (the "Consortium") led by Tribeca Investment Partners ("Tribeca") (the "Security") to secure Lithco's obligations under a secured debt facility of $20,000,000 (the "Facility") provided by the Consortium without obtaining shareholder approval, on the following conditions: