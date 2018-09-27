Log in
TAWANA RESOURCES N.L. (TAW)
  Report  
Tawana Resources N L : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

09/27/2018 | 02:46am CEST

Market Announcement

27 September 2018

Tawana Resources NL (ASX: TAW) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Tawana Resources NL ('TAW') will be lifted immediately, following receipt of an announcement regarding a debt funding package.

Issued by

Jessica Coupe

Listings Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

27 September 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Tawana Resources NL published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 00:45:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 36,0 M
EBIT 2018 4,20 M
Net income 2018 -3,20 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,01x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,99x
Capitalization 145 M
Chart TAWANA RESOURCES N.L.
Duration : Period :
Tawana Resources N.L. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,48  AUD
Spread / Average Target 92%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Andrew Calderwood Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Robert John Benussi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Eon Hasson Chief Financial Officer & Commercial Manager
Noel O'Brien Chief Technical Officer
Robert Scott Vassie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAWANA RESOURCES N.L.-5.43%105
BHP BILLITON PLC11.38%126 409
BHP BILLITON LIMITED15.32%126 409
RIO TINTO0.38%91 076
RIO TINTO LIMITED4.35%91 076
ANGLO AMERICAN13.12%32 303
