Tawana Resources N L : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

27 September 2018

Tawana Resources NL (ASX: TAW) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

The suspension of trading in the securities of Tawana Resources NL ('TAW') will be lifted immediately, following receipt of an announcement regarding a debt funding package.

Jessica Coupe

Listings Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

