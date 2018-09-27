Tawana Resources N L : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement
27 September 2018
Tawana Resources NL (ASX: TAW) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Tawana Resources NL ('TAW') will be lifted immediately, following receipt of an announcement regarding a debt funding package.
Issued by
Jessica Coupe
Listings Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
