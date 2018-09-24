Tawana Resources N L : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement
24 September 2018
Tawana Resources NL (ASX: TAW) - Suspension from Official Quotation
Description
The securities of Tawana Resources NL ('TAW') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of TAW, pending the release of an announcement.
Issued by
Sandra Wutete
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
24 September 2018
ASX RELEASE
24 September 2018
Mr James Rowe
Manager, Listings Compliance ASX Limited
Level 40 - Central Park 152-158 St Georges Tce PERTH WA 6000
By email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.auJames.Rowe@asx.com.au
Dear James,
Request for Voluntary Suspension
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Tawana Resources NL (Company) requests that the securities of the Company be placed in voluntary suspension pending the release of an announcement by the Company in relation to the finalisation of the Company's proposed debt funding package.
The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until the Company makes an announcement to the market, which it expects at this stage to make no later than Wednesday, 26 September 2018.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted, nor is it aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.
Yours sincerelyAlexei Fedotov Company Secretary