Tawana Resources N L : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement

24 September 2018

Tawana Resources NL (ASX: TAW) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Tawana Resources NL ('TAW') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of TAW, pending the release of an announcement.

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

24 September 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

ASX RELEASE

24 September 2018

ASX:TAWCORPORATE DIRECTORY

Non-Executive Chairman Robert Benussi

Managing Director Mark Calderwood

Non-Executive Directors Robert Vassie

Mark Turner Wei (Vicki) Xie

Chief Financial Officer Craig Hasson

Joint Company Secretaries Alexei Fedotov

Joanna Kiernan

Media contact: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications +61 (0) 420 582 887

CONTACT DETAILS Level 3

20 Parkland Rd Osborne Park WA 6017

Email |admin@tawana.com.auWebsite |www.tawana.com.auPhone | +61 8 9489 2600

Mr James Rowe

Manager, Listings Compliance ASX Limited

Level 40 - Central Park 152-158 St Georges Tce PERTH WA 6000

By email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.auJames.Rowe@asx.com.au

Dear James,

Request for Voluntary Suspension

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Tawana Resources NL (Company) requests that the securities of the Company be placed in voluntary suspension pending the release of an announcement by the Company in relation to the finalisation of the Company's proposed debt funding package.

The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until the Company makes an announcement to the market, which it expects at this stage to make no later than Wednesday, 26 September 2018.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted, nor is it aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

Yours sincerelyAlexei Fedotov Company Secretary