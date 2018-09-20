Tawana Resources N L : Trading Halt

Market Announcement

20 September 2018

Tawana Resources NL (ASX: TAW) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Tawana Resources NL ('TAW') will be placed in trading halt at the request of TAW, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 24 September 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

20 September 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

ASX RELEASE

20 September 2018

ASX:TAWCORPORATE DIRECTORY

Non-Executive Chairman Robert Benussi

Managing Director Mark Calderwood

Non-Executive Directors Robert Vassie

Mark Turner Wei (Vicki) Xie

Chief Financial Officer Craig Hasson

Joint Company Secretaries Alexei Fedotov

Joanna Kiernan

Media contact: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications +61 (0) 420 582 887

CONTACT DETAILS Level 3

20 Parkland Rd Osborne Park WA 6017

Email |admin@tawana.com.auWebsite |www.tawana.com.auPhone | +61 8 9489 2600

By email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.auJames.Rowe@asx.com.au

Mr James Rowe

Manager, Listings Compliance ASX Limited

Level 40 - Central Park 152-158 St Georges Tce PERTH WA 6000

Dear Mr Rowe

Tawana Resources NL - Request for Trading Halt

In accordance with listing rule 17.1, Tawana Resources NL (ASX:TAW) requests a trading halt to be placed on the Company's securities pending an announcement by the Company in relation to finalisation of the company's proposed debt funding package.

The Company requests the securities remain in pre-open until the earlier of the announcement to the market, or the commencement of trade on Monday 24 September 2018.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Yours sincerely

Alexei Fedotov Company Secretary