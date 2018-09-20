Tawana Resources N L : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
20 September 2018
Tawana Resources NL (ASX: TAW) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Tawana Resources NL ('TAW') will be placed in trading halt at the request of TAW, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 24 September 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Sandra Wutete
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
20 September 2018
Market Announcement 1/1
ASX RELEASE
20 September 2018
ASX:TAWCORPORATE DIRECTORY
Non-Executive Chairman Robert Benussi
Managing Director Mark Calderwood
Non-Executive Directors Robert Vassie
Mark Turner Wei (Vicki) Xie
Chief Financial Officer Craig Hasson
Joint Company Secretaries Alexei Fedotov
Joanna Kiernan
Media contact: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications +61 (0) 420 582 887
CONTACT DETAILS Level 3
20 Parkland Rd Osborne Park WA 6017
Email |admin@tawana.com.auWebsite |www.tawana.com.auPhone | +61 8 9489 2600
By email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.auJames.Rowe@asx.com.au
Mr James Rowe
Manager, Listings Compliance ASX Limited
Level 40 - Central Park 152-158 St Georges Tce PERTH WA 6000
Dear Mr Rowe
Tawana Resources NL - Request for Trading Halt
In accordance with listing rule 17.1, Tawana Resources NL (ASX:TAW) requests a trading halt to be placed on the Company's securities pending an announcement by the Company in relation to finalisation of the company's proposed debt funding package.
The Company requests the securities remain in pre-open until the earlier of the announcement to the market, or the commencement of trade on Monday 24 September 2018.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.
Yours sincerely
Alexei Fedotov Company Secretary