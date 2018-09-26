Tawana Resources N L : Voluntary Suspension Request

ASX RELEASE

26 September 2018

Mr James Rowe

Manager, Listings Compliance ASX Limited

Level 40 - Central Park 152-158 St Georges Tce PERTH WA 6000

Request for Voluntary Suspension

Tawana Resources NL (Company) refers to the Company's voluntary suspension on 24

September 2018 and in accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, requests that the securities of the Company remain suspended from trading pending the release of an announcement by the Company in relation to the finalisation of the Company's proposed debt funding package.

The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until the Company makes an announcement to the market, which it expects to make no later than Thursday, 27 September 2018.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted, nor is it aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

Alexei Fedotov Company Secretary +61 8 9489 2600