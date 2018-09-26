Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Tawana Resources N.L.    TAW   AU000000TAW7

TAWANA RESOURCES N.L. (TAW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 03/29
0.435 AUD   -3.33%
02:46aTAWANA RESOURCE : Voluntary Suspension Request
PU
09/25TAWANA RESOURCE : - Request for Trading Halt
AQ
09/25Tawana Resources NL - Merger Update
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Tawana Resources N L : Voluntary Suspension Request

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 02:46am CEST

ASX RELEASE

26 September 2018

ASX:TAWCORPORATE DIRECTORY

Non-Executive Chairman Robert Benussi

Managing Director Mark Calderwood

Non-Executive Directors Robert Vassie

Mark Turner Wei (Vicki) Xie

Chief Financial Officer Craig Hasson

Joint Company Secretaries Alexei Fedotov

Joanna Kiernan

Media contact: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications +61 (0) 420 582 887

CONTACT DETAILS

Level 3

20 Parkland Rd Osborne Park WA 6017

Email |admin@tawana.com.auWebsite |www.tawana.com.auPhone | +61 8 9489 2600

Mr James Rowe

Manager, Listings Compliance ASX Limited

Level 40 - Central Park 152-158 St Georges Tce PERTH WA 6000

Request for Voluntary Suspension

Tawana Resources NL (Company) refers to the Company's voluntary suspension on 24

September 2018 and in accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, requests that the securities of the Company remain suspended from trading pending the release of an announcement by the Company in relation to the finalisation of the Company's proposed debt funding package.

The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until the Company makes an announcement to the market, which it expects to make no later than Thursday, 27 September 2018.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted, nor is it aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

Alexei Fedotov Company Secretary +61 8 9489 2600

Disclaimer

Tawana Resources NL published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 00:45:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAWANA RESOURCES N.L.
02:46aTAWANA RESOURCES N L : Voluntary Suspension Request
PU
09/25TAWANA RESOURCES NL : - Request for Trading Halt
AQ
09/25Tawana Resources NL - Merger Update
AQ
09/24TAWANA RESOURCES N L : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
09/20TAWANA RESOURCES N L : Trading Halt
PU
09/19TAWANA RESOURCES N L : Merger Update
PU
09/07TAWANA RESOURCES NL : - Bald Hill Operations and Optimisation Study Update
AQ
09/06TAWANA RESOURCES N L : Bald Hill Operations and Optimisation Study Update
PU
08/23TAWANA RESOURCES N L : Merger Update - Scheme Booklet registered with ASIC
AQ
08/20TAWANA RESOURCES N L : Merger Update – Scheme Booklet registered with ASIC
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/26Lithium Miners News For The Month Of March 2018 
03/08Time To Buy Some Lithium Miners 
03/02Top 5 Trends I Am Following In 2018 
02/26Lithium Miners News For The Month Of February 2018 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 36,0 M
EBIT 2018 4,20 M
Net income 2018 -3,20 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,01x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,99x
Capitalization 145 M
Chart TAWANA RESOURCES N.L.
Duration : Period :
Tawana Resources N.L. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,48  AUD
Spread / Average Target 92%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Andrew Calderwood Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Robert John Benussi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Eon Hasson Chief Financial Officer & Commercial Manager
Noel O'Brien Chief Technical Officer
Robert Scott Vassie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAWANA RESOURCES N.L.-5.43%105
BHP BILLITON PLC9.77%125 349
BHP BILLITON LIMITED14.41%125 349
RIO TINTO-0.84%89 999
RIO TINTO LIMITED3.57%89 999
ANGLO AMERICAN12.05%31 892
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.