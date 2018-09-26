Tawana Resources N L : Voluntary Suspension Request

ASX RELEASE
26 September 2018
ASX:TAWCORPORATE DIRECTORY
Non-Executive Chairman Robert Benussi
Managing Director Mark Calderwood
Non-Executive Directors Robert Vassie
Mark Turner Wei (Vicki) Xie
Chief Financial Officer Craig Hasson
Joint Company Secretaries Alexei Fedotov
Joanna Kiernan
Media contact: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications +61 (0) 420 582 887
CONTACT DETAILS
Level 3
20 Parkland Rd Osborne Park WA 6017
Email |admin@tawana.com.auWebsite |www.tawana.com.auPhone | +61 8 9489 2600
Mr James Rowe
Manager, Listings Compliance ASX Limited
Level 40 - Central Park 152-158 St Georges Tce PERTH WA 6000
Request for Voluntary Suspension
Tawana Resources NL (Company) refers to the Company's voluntary suspension on 24
September 2018 and in accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, requests that the securities of the Company remain suspended from trading pending the release of an announcement by the Company in relation to the finalisation of the Company's proposed debt funding package.
The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until the Company makes an announcement to the market, which it expects to make no later than Thursday, 27 September 2018.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted, nor is it aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.
Alexei Fedotov Company Secretary +61 8 9489 2600