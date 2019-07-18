Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Taylor Morrison Home Corp    TMHC

TAYLOR MORRISON HOME CORP

(TMHC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Taylor Morrison : Announces Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 07:50am EDT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC)("TMHC") today announced that Taylor Morrison Communities, Inc. (the "Issuer") intends to offer $425.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2028 (the "Senior Notes").

Taylor Morrison (PRNewsFoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewsfoto/Taylor Morrison)

The Issuer plans to use the net proceeds of this offering together with cash on hand to redeem its 6.625% Senior Notes due 2022.

The Senior Notes will be unsecured and guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the same subsidiaries of TMHC that guarantee, or are co-issuers of, the Issuer's existing 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023, 5.625% Senior Notes due 2024 and 5.875% Senior Notes due 2027.

The Senior Notes will be offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to persons outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The issuance and sale of the Senior Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, and the Senior Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Senior Notes, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any Senior Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to TMHC's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond TMHC's control.

CONTACT: Investor Relations
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation
(480) 734-2060
investor@taylormorrison.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taylor-morrison-announces-proposed-senior-unsecured-notes-offering-300887362.html

SOURCE Taylor Morrison


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAYLOR MORRISON HOME CORP
07:50aTAYLOR MORRISON : Announces Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
PR
07/17TAYLOR MORRISON : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call And Webca..
PR
06/05TAYLOR MORRISON HOME CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
05/30TAYLOR MORRISON HOME CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in ..
AQ
05/30TAYLOR MORRISON : Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer Inducted into California Homebu..
PR
05/22TAYLOR MORRISON HOME CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
05/21TAYLOR MORRISON : Prices 5.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
PR
05/21TAYLOR MORRISON : Announces Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
PR
05/15TAYLOR MORRISON : Debuts All Single-Story Community in Elk Grove
PR
05/14TAYLOR MORRISON HOME : First American Title and Taylor Morrison Complete 500 Hyb..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About