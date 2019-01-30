Log in
01/30/2019 | 12:21pm EST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation ("Taylor Morrison") announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2018 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.  Taylor Morrison will hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results the same day, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Taylor Morrison (PRNewsFoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewsfoto/Taylor Morrison)

A live audio webcast, as well as an archive of the conference call, will be available on Taylor Morrison's website at investors.taylormorrison.com.   

For call participants, the dial in number is: 1 (855) 470-8731 or 1 (661) 378-9962 and the audience passcode is: 7486714.  This call will be recorded and available for replay at investors.taylormorrison.com. 

Taylor Morrison's filings will be available at investors.taylormorrison.com or with the SEC at sec.gov.

About Taylor Morrison
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted™ Home Builder for 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 by Lifestory Research.  Based in Scottsdale, Arizona we operate under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes.  We serve a wide array of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55 plus buyers.  In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and custom detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence.

For more information about Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes please visit www.taylormorrison.com or www.darlinghomes.com.

CONTACT: Investor Relations
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation
(480) 734-2060
investor@taylormorrison.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taylor-morrison-fourth-quarter-2018-earnings-release-conference-call-and-webcast-scheduled-300786824.html

SOURCE Taylor Morrison


© PRNewswire 2019
