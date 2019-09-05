Log in
TAYLOR MORRISON HOME CORP

(TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home : National Homebuilder Expands with One-Stop Insurance Services

09/05/2019

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC), a leading national homebuilder and developer, announced today Taylor Morrison Insurance Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, has begun offering homeowners insurance and other insurance products such as auto, flood and excess liability.  

Taylor Morrison (PRNewsFoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewsfoto/Taylor Morrison)

"The opportunity to offer an additional benefit to complement the homebuying experience through our financial services—from mortgage, title and closing services and now insurance—allows our customers to enjoy the quality and convenience of one-stop shopping," said Taylor Morrison executive vice president and president of financial services, Tawn Kelley.

"Because Taylor Morrison Insurance Services is now in-house, qualified homebuyers have our dedicated focus and expertise to provide protection designed for new homes with competitive rates helping to lower overall housing payments and less cash required at closing. Aligned service speeds up the process with quick quotes and no disruptions due to lack of insurance or weather conditions."

Taylor Morrison Insurance Services, operating as a full-service agency, can now provide very competitive, complimentary quotes within 48 hours from signing a purchase contract with several other discounts to customers including:

  • New home discount
  • New loan discount
  • Mature buyer credit
  • Multi-policy discount convenience

Understanding our Taylor Morrison communities and the homes we build, Taylor Morrison Insurance Services agents spend more time connecting on a personal level, making homebuying a pleasant experience.

About Taylor Morrison
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research from 2016 to 2019. Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., the company operates under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes. Taylor Morrison serves a wide array of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55-plus buyers. In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and distinctive detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence. For more information about Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT: Alice Giedraitis
Taylor Morrison
(480) 840-8137
agiedraitis@taylormorrison.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-homebuilder-expands-with-one-stop-insurance-services-300912161.html

SOURCE Taylor Morrison


© PRNewswire 2019
