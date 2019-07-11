Taylor Wimpey : Beaumont School celebrates donation from our North Thames team

Date: Thursday 11 July 2019

Our North Thames team is proud to contribute to the wellbeing of pupils at Beaumont School by donating £1,100 towards three new benches, to create an outdoor social space. To celebrate World Book Day earlier this year, we also donated a £100 book voucher to help the school's Carnegie Book Award shadowing group.

With the number of students at Beaumont School increasing over the years, pupils have struggled to find a space to socialise during lunch and break periods. Thanks to our contribution towards the new benches, the school has created an outdoor seating area for pupils to enjoy, particularly in the summer months.

Each year the school shadows the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals Carnegie Medal, which is considered to be the most prestigious young adult book award. From March to June, members of the Shadowing Group meet to discuss eight books which are shortlisted for the award. The £100 book voucher donation has enabled the school to purchase 15 copies of the books and a custom-made, commemorative bookplate has been placed in each copy.

Commenting on the donation, Martin Atkinson, Headteacher at Beaumont School, said: 'We can't thank Taylor Wimpey enough for their generous donation. Our student numbers have increased rapidly over the years so we needed to make more space on the playground for them during their lunch breaks. The donation has helped us transform our playground into a friendly social space where our pupils can enjoy their lunch.

'The book voucher donation was also lovely to receive, as reading is a great way to fire up a child's imagination and teach them about the world around them. On behalf of everyone at Beaumont School, I'd like to say a massive thank you to Taylor Wimpey for all of their support.'

Nikki Gibson, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: 'We were delighted to contribute to the making of Beaumont School's new social space. The benches have made a great addition and we also hope that the students enjoy their collection of new books too.

'We do more than just build high-quality homes. Being also to give something back to the local communities in which we build means a great deal to us. It's great to hear that our donation has been put to good use and I'm sure that all of the students will make the most of their new seating area over the coming months.'