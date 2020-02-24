Taylor Wimpey : Board and Committee changes

Taylor Wimpey plc - Board and Board Committee Changes: Independent Non Executive Directors

The Board of Taylor Wimpey plc announces the following changes in the composition of its Board and Board Committees:

Having served as a Non Executive Director since April 2011, Dame Kate Barker will stand down from the Board on 31 July 2020. Kate has kindly agreed to extend marginally beyond her nine year point at the Board's request to provide a short period of continuity to new Chair Irene Dorner who, as previously announced, will assume the Chair on 26 February 2020.

Kate will stand down as a member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees and relinquish her current role as the Company's Senior Independent Director at her nine year point on 20 April 2020, before formally retiring from the Board on 31 July 2020.

The Company is pleased to announce that Kate will be succeeded as the Company's Senior Independent Director by Robert Noel. Rob joined the Board as an independent Non Executive Director on 1 October 2019.

Kevin Beeston, Chair, said:

'I would like to express both my own and the Board's immense gratitude to Kate for her long and valued contribution to the Company over the past nine years, during which she has provided wise counsel as Senior Independent Director to myself as Chair; careful oversight of the Board Committees on which she has served during that time, particularly as Chair of the Remuneration Committee for over two years; and made an invaluable contribution to the Board's deliberations and the Company's progress. She has been a great colleague and a great contributor throughout her tenure as a Director. We are also grateful to Kate for her willingness to remain as a member of the Board until July and we wish her all the very best for the future.'

-ends-

24 February 2020

For further information please contact:

Taylor Wimpey plcTel: +44 (0) 1494 885616

Alice Marsden, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Debbie Archibald, Investor Relations

FinsburyTel: +44 (0) 20 7251 3801

Faeth Birch

Anjali Unnikrishnan