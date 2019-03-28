Taylor Wimpey : Caroline makes a stress-free move with Part Exchange

Date: Thursday 28 March 2019

Caroline Porter from Helensburgh has realised her dream of owning a new home by moving literally next door to our Hermitage Grange development, which is set in the grounds of the former Hermitage Academy, where she attended as a teenager.

Along with her husband, Caroline has moved around for work and study in her earlier years, but the couple consider Helensburgh as home - enjoying family life in their old property for 21 years. When plans for development of the land at the former Hermitage Academy were confirmed some time ago, Caroline kept her eye on the development just waiting for her ideal time to move.

Owning a new home was something that Caroline, a nurse based in West Scotland, has always relished as she explains: 'I've had a new home at this development in my sights since the day that work started on the first properties. My old house overlooks the development, and I have been able to watch as each new home has progressed.

'Fate often plays a hand and when I was out walking our dog, I passed one of the four bedroom homes for sale at Hermitage Grange. In fact, I had passed it many times before. It was a style that I really liked and had viewed the show home for in Motherwell - the four bedroom detached Hume.

'The plot had been turfed and there was signage to promote that Part Exchange was available. And from there, everything just fell into place. My husband and I popped back to the show homes in Motherwell, just to be sure this was the style of home we wanted. We then reserved our new four bedroom detached Hume with Yvonne at Hermitage Grange in Helensburgh. I can't quite believe that I've got everything that I've wanted in a home - style, space and layout. It's been a dream move and I just love my house.'

Using Taylor Wimpey's Part Exchange scheme was really helpful and stress-free as Caroline adds: 'Using part exchange made everything really simple and very straightforward. My husband and I hadn't moved in 21 years, so we had never gone through this type of process before. But the team at Taylor Wimpey were great. They put us at ease and took care of everything. We received a fair market value for our old property and using the PX scheme meant that Taylor Wimpey was buying our home, so we had nothing to worry about at all. I would easily recommend it for other buyers considering buying a new home.

'Taylor Wimpey's commitment to ensuring that we have a good experience continues even now -our journey with them as a company has been great. We have definitely made the right decision for us and they have really helped us to be able to enjoy the process.'