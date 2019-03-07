Log in
Taylor Wimpey : East Scotland help apprentices build their future career

03/07/2019 | 07:23am EST

Date: Thursday 07 March 2019

As Scottish Apprentice Week (4-8 March 2019) kicks off with its focus on raising the importance of creating opportunities for young people right across Scotland, Jed Smith, aged 24, one of our East Scotland teams most successful apprentice bricklayers is proof that hard work and training on the job can lead to a successful start in your career.

Following a four year Modern Day Apprenticeship, Jed, from Easthouses near Dalkeith, has just completed his first six months as a fully qualified bricklayer, and he is now permanently part of our East Scotland's team and making a valuable contribution to the business.

The young bricklayer has also celebrated success in a string of competitions during his apprenticeship, with a haul of wins over the past four years. Most recently, he claimed the top accolade at the 2018 Skillbuild for South Lanarkshire and he represented Scotland in the national final of that competition - placing fourth with a Highly Commended. This rising star was also named as 'Student of the Year' in his final stretch at Edinburgh College last year.

Currently based at our Meadow Leadevelopment in Bathgate, and noted as one of the regions' rising stars, Jed is recognised for his consistency and quality of workmanship, which sets him apart as one of the best young bricklayers in Scotland.

Jed secured a four year Modern Day Apprenticeship with the team following his participation in the 'Get into Home Building' pilot programme that ran at Edinburgh College in August 2014.

He has some simple advice for other young people who are considering their future career options, as he explains: 'My apprenticeship with Taylor Wimpey East Scotland was such an amazing opportunity because it gave me work experience while learning my trade, and now I would say to anyone considering an apprenticeship to 'just go for it'.

'I've always been around the construction industry but it's exciting to know that I'm now playing my part in it. You need to listen to the advice of others around you, and one of the most important things to remember is to take advantage of other people's experience around. I have always found that my workmates are generally really. It's a really supportive environment to learn more and improve your trade. In terms of my future, I have already started an HNC in Construction Management, and although I'm not sure of my final career path, it's the next logical step for me to take. And I'm still earning while I'm learning and that's important too.'

Martyn Campbell, Production Director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: 'Jed is a real talent and he makes a very important contribution to our business. We are keen to continue our support for both him and other young people who are keen to be the future of the construction industry to make sure that we maintain a good flow of talent into each of the trades of our business.

'He's an inspiration for others like him, and I know he will continue to fulfil his ambition to play a key role in the construction industry.'

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 12:22:07 UTC
