Taylor Wimpey : Family finds spacious new home at Kilnwood Vale

Date: Thursday 13 June 2019

After 18 months of living in a two bedroom ground floor flat in Horley, newlyweds Jim and Bev Baxter decided it was time to look for a new and larger family home. With space needed for Jim's business, Bev's daughter Nic and their two 9 week old puppies, they decided to upgrade to a three bedroom Clifton house at our Kilnwood Vale development in Faygate.

The family moved into their new home in early 2019 and are settling into their new surroundings. Jim and Bev chose to register their interest in the homes at Kilnwood Vale due to its location, affordability and new on site features including the supermarket and large public open space. Jim says: 'After visiting the development, seeing the new community that's formed and speaking with the friendly sales executives, we were determined to buy a house here! It was an important factor that the house had enough space for me to separate my work and home life. The large master bedroom is one of our favourite rooms and it's great to have a garage for extra storage.'

Jim says: 'Kilnwood Vale is really starting to feel like home now. Our neighbours have been very welcoming and we absolutely love the area.'