Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Taylor Wimpey    TW.   GB0008782301

TAYLOR WIMPEY

(TW.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Taylor Wimpey : Family finds spacious new home at Kilnwood Vale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 04:29am EDT

Date: Thursday 13 June 2019

After 18 months of living in a two bedroom ground floor flat in Horley, newlyweds Jim and Bev Baxter decided it was time to look for a new and larger family home. With space needed for Jim's business, Bev's daughter Nic and their two 9 week old puppies, they decided to upgrade to a three bedroom Clifton house at our Kilnwood Vale development in Faygate.

The family moved into their new home in early 2019 and are settling into their new surroundings. Jim and Bev chose to register their interest in the homes at Kilnwood Vale due to its location, affordability and new on site features including the supermarket and large public open space. Jim says: 'After visiting the development, seeing the new community that's formed and speaking with the friendly sales executives, we were determined to buy a house here! It was an important factor that the house had enough space for me to separate my work and home life. The large master bedroom is one of our favourite rooms and it's great to have a garage for extra storage.'

Jim says: 'Kilnwood Vale is really starting to feel like home now. Our neighbours have been very welcoming and we absolutely love the area.'

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 08:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAYLOR WIMPEY
04:29aTAYLOR WIMPEY : We support Welsh sight loss charities with £500 donation
PU
04:29aTAYLOR WIMPEY : Family finds spacious new home at Kilnwood Vale
PU
06/06TAYLOR WIMPEY : Local people building homes for local people at Lindfield Meadow..
PU
06/06TAYLOR WIMPEY : Proud to make playground safe for Little Apples of Bramley Pre-S..
PU
06/06TAYLOR WIMPEY : We show off our diversity stripes at Birmingham Pride
PU
06/06TAYLOR WIMPEY : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
05/21LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : New Brexit deal, Huawei reprieve boost FTSE 100
RE
05/09Barratt bucks trend with improved profit forecast
RE
05/01TAYLOR WIMPEY : Igniting imaginations of next generations at Caledonia Primary
PU
05/01TAYLOR WIMPEY : Welsh dancers ready to take on the world thanks to donation
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4 146 M
EBIT 2019 853 M
Net income 2019 686 M
Finance 2019 619 M
Yield 2019 11,5%
P/E ratio 2019 7,64
P/E ratio 2020 7,54
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 5 164 M
Chart TAYLOR WIMPEY
Duration : Period :
Taylor Wimpey Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAYLOR WIMPEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1,89  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Timothy Redfern Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Stanley Beeston Chairman
Jennie Daly Group Operations Director
Chris Carney Group Finance Director
James John Jordan Secretary, Director & Group Legal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAYLOR WIMPEY15.63%6 813
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-1.60%20 106
D.R. HORTON29.95%16 147
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD13.48%11 094
PULTEGROUP23.74%8 782
PERSIMMON6.06%7 870
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About