Taylor Wimpey : Framlingham gets life saving defibrillator from our East Anglia team

Date: Thursday 29 August 2019

Residents of the Framlingham community have been given a peace of mind thanks to our East Anglia teams contribution towards a defibrillator for use in medical emergencies.

The equipment was donated to St John Ambulance and has been installed outside the health charity's unit HQ in Framlingham on Fairfield Road, near to our Castle Keep development.

It is publicly accessible and is also registered on the NHS database of defibrillators. The hope is that if someone suffers a cardiac arrest nearby, the defibrillator can be used to help try to save their life.

Sally Butcher, Unit Manager at St John Ambulance, said: 'On behalf of our volunteers and the local community, I'd like to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey for funding this crucial life-saving equipment. Heart problems can affect anyone, regardless of their age or physical fitness, and having a publicly-accessible defibrillator in the Framlingham area will hopefully give residents a little bit of reassurance should the worst occur.'

Our East Anglia team provided the funds for the defibrillator to St John's AED and it is now a permanent resource for the community.

Caroline Carter, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, said: 'We are committed to supporting the communities in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to provide the funding towards a defibrillator for the residents of Framlingham. We know how vital it is for communities to have access to life saving equipment and, while we hope no-one ever needs to use the defibrillator, the equipment will now be ready and waiting.'