Taylor Wimpey : Fundraising boost for local Helensburgh bowling club

Date: Thursday 20 September 2018

As part of our ongoing commitment to working in partnership with local communities, our West Scotland team have recently donated £500 to Colgrain Bowling Club in Helensburgh. The money will provide a boost to its fundraising towards repairing the clubhouse roof, which will help to make sure they can continue to offer their valuable support to the local community.

Colgrain Bowling Club has played a key role in the local Helensburgh community for 67 years and it supports a variety of local initiatives that bring old and young together. Their packed programme includes work with Enable Scotland, support for Ardencaple Boys Club, as well as an outreach programme with Helensburgh Academy to provide taster sessions of lawn bowls and bust the myth that the sport is just for old people.

Our donation marks a key milestone for our local development at Hermitage Grangedevelopment in Helensburgh, where two show homes have recently opened to provide buyers with the perfect opportunity to see for themselves just how stylish their move to the local area could be.

Commenting on the support it has received from Taylor Wimpey, Scott Moorhouse from Colgrain Bowling Club said: 'We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from Taylor Wimpey and we can't thank them enough for their generous donation. Our club plays an integral role in the local community by bringing together young and old to embrace in the sport of lawn bowls. On behalf of everyone at Colgrain Bowling Club, I would like to say a huge thank you to the team at Taylor Wimpey, their donation will provide a welcome boost to our funds.'

Colgrain is more than just a local bowling club and Taylor Wimpey is delighted to offer its support as Audrey Ross, Sales & Marketing Director adds: 'We are proud to be able to support Colgrain Bowling Club with a fundraising boost to help them to maintain and possibly extend some of the activities they support in the local community.

'We do more than just build high-quality homes. Being able to work with local businesses and organisations that surround our developments means a great deal to us, and it's great to know that we are helping to make a difference to the lives of people in local communities.'