Taylor Wimpey : Growing family upsize into their dream home in Northamptonshire

01/17/2019 | 04:10am EST

Date: Thursday 17 January 2019

When Hannah and Adam White were in much need of some extra space for their growing family, they turned to us to help them find their dream home. Happy with their current location in Brackley, the family moved to our Chestnut Grove at Radstone Fields development.

Having previously lived in a four bedroom house at our Earls Manor development next to Chestnut Grove, the couple were delighted to be able to stay in the same area and upsize to a five bedroom home, The Frampton. The stunning development offers the best in relaxed rural living and was the perfect spot for Hannah, Adam and children, Darcey aged five, Barnaby aged three, and one year old Poppy.

Beauty Therapist Hannah White thinks this is the ideal home for them to settle in for years to come, as she confirms: 'We really loved living in Brackley so were delighted when we found The Frampton on Chestnut Grove. The location is fantastic, we're close to some great schools and the children will be able to walk to secondary school when they're older. The development is positioned well, without it being in the centre of town, but close enough so we can walk to most places.

'We were initially drawn to The Frampton, as the rooms are all very airy and spacious. The hallway is lovely and big and the circular stairwell makes the space light and open, something which we've struggled with in the past. The children all love our garden which is a great size. The development itself is stunning too; it's the little touches like the traditional lampposts and subtle contrast in the houses that really make a difference.'

Adam White who works as a Sales Director, commented: 'The whole process with Taylor Wimpey has been professional and hassle-free. The sales executives, Debbie and Jill were really helpful. When we expressed how much we liked living in Brackley, they were both accommodating and reassuring when helping us to find a home that fits in perfectly with our lifestyle. We've hardly had any problems sInce we've been in the house, but any minor problems we have had have been dealt with quickly and effectively.

'Being central is really important to us due to my job, as I work all over the world. We're right next to the M40, M1 and Birmingham Airport, which is great. We have the luxury of being close to the big food shops, whilst also being able to shop at local independent businesses in Brackley.'

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 09:08:14 UTC
