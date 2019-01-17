Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Taylor Wimpey    TW.   GB0008782301

TAYLOR WIMPEY (TW.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Taylor Wimpey : Norfolk couple secure their first home with Help to Buy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 04:10am EST

Date: Thursday 17 January 2019

Ellie, 23, and her husband, Jack Luther, 28, were delighted when their hunt for their first home together led them to a spacious three-bedroom home at our Grosvenor Park development, in the bustling market town of Attleborough, in Norfolk.

The couple, who were living with Ellie's parents in Hethersett whilst they saved for a deposit, were keen to move in to a place of their own. Wanting to be closer to Jack's family in London, but also desiring the benefits of a scenic and well-connected area, Attleborough proved to be the ideal location for the couple. After visiting many other properties, Ellie and Jack quickly fell in love with the three-bedroom Flatford housetype.

Ellie, who has praised the whole sales process, said: 'Taylor Wimpey were immediately welcoming and personal in their approach. We found that the sales executives were extremely knowledgeable about the homes available and we could tell they genuinely wanted to help find the perfect house for us. The Flatford instantly caught our attention as it was fairly priced and the showroom demonstrated how we could maximise all the space available.

'We moved into our new home on 23rd April 2018, and since then we have loved every minute. The house has a beautiful finish, we love the relaxing green areas around the development, which are brilliant for short walks, and hosting parties for our family and friends in our huge garden. We've truly been welcomed into this new community.'

After discussing their options with the sales team, Ellie and Jack were able to utilise the Help to Buy scheme to move into their dream home.

Jack commented: 'The Taylor Wimpey team were great at keeping us informed and they were happy to answer any questions we had. When moving into the house, the builders were very accommodating and were happy to help in any way they could. The location is perfect for us as it is close to a good school, less than three miles from the A11 and is within walking distance from Attleborough town centre.'

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 09:08:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAYLOR WIMPEY
04:10aTAYLOR WIMPEY : Norfolk couple secure their first home with Help to Buy
PU
04:10aTAYLOR WIMPEY : We sponsor Shipston High School's football kit
PU
04:10aTAYLOR WIMPEY : Growing family upsize into their dream home in Northamptonshire
PU
03:44aBritish stocks shrug off politics as results drive big moves
RE
01/16Brexit deal defeat boosts European banks
RE
01/16Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs
RE
01/16LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Falter As Investors React To Historic Brexit D..
DJ
01/15TAYLOR WIMPEY : Victoria Grange proves a great choice for retirement for couple
PU
01/11EUROPE : European shares gain in first week of 2019 but caution persists
RE
01/11LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE dips as sterling firms on report of potential Brexi..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 4 109 M
EBIT 2018 877 M
Net income 2018 676 M
Finance 2018 570 M
Yield 2018 9,67%
P/E ratio 2018 7,83
P/E ratio 2019 7,91
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
Capitalization 5 376 M
Chart TAYLOR WIMPEY
Duration : Period :
Taylor Wimpey Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAYLOR WIMPEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1,85  GBP
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Timothy Redfern Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Stanley Beeston Chairman
Jennie Daly Group Operations Director
Chris Carney Group Finance Director
James John Jordan Secretary, Director & Group Legal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAYLOR WIMPEY20.37%6 922
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD4.52%21 895
D.R. HORTON9.20%14 456
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD3.57%10 477
PERSIMMON20.21%9 094
PULTEGROUP5.31%7 825
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.