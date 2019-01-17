Taylor Wimpey : Norfolk couple secure their first home with Help to Buy

Date: Thursday 17 January 2019

Ellie, 23, and her husband, Jack Luther, 28, were delighted when their hunt for their first home together led them to a spacious three-bedroom home at our Grosvenor Park development, in the bustling market town of Attleborough, in Norfolk.

The couple, who were living with Ellie's parents in Hethersett whilst they saved for a deposit, were keen to move in to a place of their own. Wanting to be closer to Jack's family in London, but also desiring the benefits of a scenic and well-connected area, Attleborough proved to be the ideal location for the couple. After visiting many other properties, Ellie and Jack quickly fell in love with the three-bedroom Flatford housetype.

Ellie, who has praised the whole sales process, said: 'Taylor Wimpey were immediately welcoming and personal in their approach. We found that the sales executives were extremely knowledgeable about the homes available and we could tell they genuinely wanted to help find the perfect house for us. The Flatford instantly caught our attention as it was fairly priced and the showroom demonstrated how we could maximise all the space available.

'We moved into our new home on 23rd April 2018, and since then we have loved every minute. The house has a beautiful finish, we love the relaxing green areas around the development, which are brilliant for short walks, and hosting parties for our family and friends in our huge garden. We've truly been welcomed into this new community.'

After discussing their options with the sales team, Ellie and Jack were able to utilise the Help to Buy scheme to move into their dream home.

Jack commented: 'The Taylor Wimpey team were great at keeping us informed and they were happy to answer any questions we had. When moving into the house, the builders were very accommodating and were happy to help in any way they could. The location is perfect for us as it is close to a good school, less than three miles from the A11 and is within walking distance from Attleborough town centre.'