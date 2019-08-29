Taylor Wimpey : Our North Thames team announce its community competition winner

Date: Thursday 29 August 2019

Local charity, Centre 33, has been awarded a £1000 donation from our North Thames team after being announced as the winner of the Proud of the Community competition. Residents from in and around St Albans were invited to vote for a local good cause to receive the donation and the Hertfordshire-based charity received the most nominations.

Centre 33, based on Spicer Street, was founded in 1977 and is run by a group of over 100 volunteers. The charity provides support for homeless and disadvantaged people in St Albans and offers a drop-in centre, where people can relax in a comfortable environment and enjoy a free meal and a drink.

Commenting on the donation from Taylor Wimpey, Colin Simmons, Acting Chairman at Centre 33, said: 'We are absolutely delighted to find out that we had received the most votes from the local community. We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who voted for us and especially to Taylor Wimpey, for so generously making the money available for its Proud of the Community competition. We are currently experiencing record numbers of people using the centres services so the donation will go a long way in helping us to continue to provide free food, clothing and showers to those in need.'

Nikki Gibson, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: 'At Taylor Wimpey we are proud to support local causes such as Centre 33 who do such valuable work in Hertfordshire. We hope that our donation will help them to continue to provide much needed services for local people. We were delighted with the number of votes we received from the local community throughout this competition and would like to thank everyone who took part.'