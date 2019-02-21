Taylor Wimpey : Our South Thames team support Kids' City

Date: Thursday 21 February 2019

The charity Kids' City has been awarded £250 from our South Thames regional team after being announced as the latest winners of the donation box scheme running at the housebuilder's The Edgedevelopment in Brixton. The charitable initiative invites visitors to The Edge to vote for one of three local good causes that they think is most deserving of the housebuilder's support and sees Taylor Wimpey make a monthly donation to the one with the most nominations.

Established in 1995, Kids' City aims to advance the education of school age children by providing recreational and educational activities during out of school hours and in school holidays. The charity offers affordable childcare to over 850 families, by running after school clubs and breakfast clubs, which are attended by 1250 children who enjoy activities which aim to develop their physical, mental and social capacities.

Commenting on the support from Taylor Wimpey, Jeremy Sandell, CEO of Kids' City, said: 'The Kids' City team really help the children who participate by giving them safe play spaces and opportunities to take part in a wide range of activities with other children. This can have a huge impact on both their lives and education. We are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their donation, and I would like to say a big thank you to everyone in the local community who voted for us to receive this funding.'

Tina Chalk, Sales Manager at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: 'Every month visitors to The Edge are encouraged to vote for one of three local good causes to receive a donation from us and we were pleased to announce Kids' City as recent winners. The charity help a huge number of children in Brixton and surrounding areas and I have no doubt that they will put the donation to good use.'