Taylor Wimpey : Our sponsorship helps champion biker over the finish line

Date: Thursday 20 September 2018

Our East Midlands region is proud to have recently supported Alex Jones, a motorbiker competing in the North Gloucester Racing Open 600 Championship and the North Gloucester Racing Streetstocks 700 Championship, with a £1,000 donation for the second year running.

The money donated will go towards important training days for Alex where he can hone his already impressive skills on the track. Money from the donation is also put towards some much needed maintenance on Alex's bike to keep it in tip-top shape for the upcoming races.

Alex, having already celebrated twenty-one top three finishes including nine wins in 2018 alone, is currently second in the Streetstocks 700 Championship and fifth in the Open 600 Championship. Commenting on the sponsorship from Taylor Wimpey, Alex said: 'It's great to once again have the support of Taylor Wimpey. Last year their sponsorship made such a big difference to me in the competition and it will do the same again this year. I'd just like to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation.'

Rob Curry, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: 'Alex has proven time and time again that he's worthy of the championship. We're proud to sponsor him for the second year running and we know the money is being well spent. We're all supporting Alex in the championship and wish him the best of luck in the upcoming races.'

Alex is also supported by WSC Performance, REPS Motorcycle and Tye Kinton Rider Coaching, who provide parts and repair, as well as helping to improve Alex's techniques.