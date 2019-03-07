Log in
Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey : Proud to support St Albans based suicide prevention charity with £19,000 donation

03/07/2019 | 07:23am EST

Date: Thursday 07 March 2019

We are proud to support the communities in which we build new homes, and have raised over £19,000 in 2018 for St Albans based suicide prevention charity, the OLLIE Foundation. Following a busy schedule of fundraising events, our North Thames staff handed over a cheque for £19,102.62 to the charity on 23rd November 2018. The funding will go towards supporting the charity's aim to prevent youth suicide by providing vital intervention training in order to create safer communities.

The OLLIE Foundation was founded in May 2016 by Stuart Falconer, Chris Sibley and Jane Johnstone after they lost their sons through suicide. The charity delivers a range of awareness talks and training courses focusing on prevention, intervention and alertness to possible warning signs. Two dedicated trainers from the charity, as well as a team of volunteers, visit schools and community groups in and around Hertfordshire to increase awareness of suicide and the impact it can have on people's lives and mental health.

Peter Gurr, Managing Director of Taylor Wimpey North Thames, says: 'The OLLIE foundation does such important work in raising awareness of suicide and helping to support those who have been affected by it. We were delighted to be able to provide the charity with a donation which we hope will help them to maintain and develop the fantastic services they already provide in and around St Albans.'

Verity Bramwell, Operations Manager of OLLIE, says: 'We are immensely grateful to Taylor Wimpey North Thames for their tremendous fundraising efforts and support. Their sizeable donation will help OLLIE cover some of our core costs, which every charity incurs, but are often difficult to fund. In addition to the fundraising, we are also grateful for the opportunities Peter has given us to have educational and informative conversations about mental health and suicide within the workplace.'


Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 12:22:07 UTC
