Taylor Wimpey : Retirement of Group Legal Director and Company Secretary – 28 March 2019

0
03/28/2019 | 03:46am EDT

Taylor Wimpey plc

Retirement of Group Legal Director and Company Secretary and appointment of Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Taylor Wimpey plc announces that after over 17 years' service, James Jordan, Group Legal Director and Company Secretary, will stand down from the Board on 31 December 2019. James will then continue with the business until he retires on 31 March 2020.

We are also pleased to announce the appointment of Alice Marsden as Group General Counsel and Company Secretary with effect from 4 November 2019. Alice is currently the Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of Thomas Cook Group plc and has also worked in the legal profession.

Kevin Beeston, Chairman, said "On behalf of the Board, I would firstly like to thank James for his outstanding commitment, dedicated service and wise counsel, to myself and to the Board, over many years, and also for his long and distinguished service to the Group. We wish James a very happy retirement. I am also delighted to announce the appointment of Alice Marsden, who will bring with her a wealth of relevant experience and which I am sure will greatly benefit the Group. We very much look forward to welcoming her to Taylor Wimpey and working with her."

Pete Redfern, Chief Executive, said "I have worked alongside James for 17 years and he has been an extraordinarily positive, calm and effective colleague, Company Secretary and member of the Board through all stages of the Group's development. He is valued by everyone in the business and will be sadly missed by us all."

Remuneration payable for James' remaining period of service will be in line with his contractual terms and the shareholder-approved remuneration policy. James will be eligible for consideration for a bonus relating to performance during 2019 and he will be eligible to receive outstanding share awards, with long term incentive awards pro-rated and subject to previously set performance targets. Further details will be available on the Company's website when James steps down from the Board and in the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts.

-ends-

28 March 2019

For further information please contact:

Taylor Wimpey plc

Tel: +44 (0) 1494 885 656

Debbie Archibald, Investor Relations

Finsbury

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7251 3801

Faeth Birch

Anjali Unnikrishnan

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 07:45:05 UTC
