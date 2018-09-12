Taylor Wimpey : Rossington Main FC scores centenary shirt sponsorship

Date: Thursday 13 September 2018

Our Yorkshire regional team has been announced as the new shirt sponsor for Doncaster club, Rossington Main FC, as part of its centenary year celebrations.

We share an ongoing partnership with Rossington Main FC, which saw the club receive funding for the refurbishment of its dressing rooms and new training kits for the academy team last year.

Carl Stokes, Chairman at Rossington Main FC, comments: 'We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Taylor Wimpey. It's even better that the latest donation is just in time for the new season, which started this month, and the club's centennial year!'

'It's always great to see such a large and well-known company give back to causes close to its developments and the homebuilder has really provided for us over the last 12 months.'

Rossington Main FC is less than a mile away from the region's Holly Hilldevelopment, on the former site of Rossington Colliery.

Sam Evans, head of sales at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, adds: 'We always aim to contribute to and give back to the communities in which we build. We know this football club plays an important role in the Doncaster community - especially as it caters for all ages.

'We certainly hope that current and future residents of our Holly Hill development make it onto the teams.