Taylor Wimpey : St Wilfrid's CofE Primary School celebrates donation

02/21/2019 | 04:08am EST

Date: Thursday 21 February 2019

Our South Thames has gifted £250 to St Wilfrid's Church of England Primary School in Haywards Heath after announcing them as the latest winners of the donation box scheme at its Greenhill Gardens development. Every month, visitors to the development's Sales Information Centre, located off Greenhill Way, are invited to vote for one of three local causes to receive a donation and St Wilfrid's Church of England Primary School have been announced as the latest winners.

Established in 1857, St Wilfrid's Church of England Primary School caters for children aged four to eleven. Commenting on Taylor Wimpey's donation, Mr S Hateley, Headteacher at St Wilfrid's Church of England Primary School, said: 'It's brilliant to see a large company like Taylor Wimpey supporting local schools, and on behalf of the pupils and the staff at St Wilfrid's Church of England Primary School I would like to say a big thank you for this funding which will go towards design and technology resources.'

Louise Adams, Sales Manager for Taylor Wimpey South Thames, says: 'At Taylor Wimpey we are proud, not only of the new homes we build but also of the new communities we create. We are committed to giving back to the local areas in which we build and were delighted to offer a £250 donation to St Wilfrid's Church of England Primary School after they received the most votes in our donation box scheme at Greenhill Gardens. We have no doubt the our finding will be put to good use.'

Disclaimer

Taylor Wimpey plc published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 09:07:07 UTC
