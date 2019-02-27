Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Taylor Wimpey    TW.   GB0008782301

TAYLOR WIMPEY

(TW.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/27 03:03:26 am
173.5 GBp   +1.49%
02:42aTAYLOR WIMPEY : British homebuilder Taylor Wimpey says demand remains strong
RE
02:33aTAYLOR WIMPEY : Ted Baker warns on full-year profit
RE
02:21aTAYLOR WIMPEY : Full year results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Taylor Wimpey : Ted Baker warns on full-year profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 02:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a Ted Baker store on Regents Street in London

(Reuters) - Fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc on Wednesday forecast a more than 10 million pounds fall in full-year pretax profit, blaming the impact of foreign exchange rates, higher costs to upgrade its systems and inventory write-downs.

The company said it expects to post profit before tax of about 63 million pounds for the year ended Jan. 26, lower than the 73.5 million pounds reported last year.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAYLOR WIMPEY
02:42aTAYLOR WIMPEY : British homebuilder Taylor Wimpey says demand remains strong
RE
02:33aTAYLOR WIMPEY : Ted Baker warns on full-year profit
RE
02:21aTAYLOR WIMPEY : Full year results
PU
02/26EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Drop As Strong Pound Weighs On FTSE 100 And ..
DJ
02/26LONDON MARKETS: London's Indexes Falls As Pound Rallies On Fresh Brexit Hopes
DJ
02/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 banks on financial stocks; Persimmon knocks hou..
RE
02/25LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Held Back By Rising Pound As U.K.'s May Delays Brexi..
DJ
02/25EUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Indexes Edge Up After Trump Delays Chinese Goods Tar..
DJ
02/25Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire
RE
02/22TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 4 116 M
EBIT 2018 878 M
Net income 2018 673 M
Finance 2018 595 M
Yield 2018 9,41%
P/E ratio 2018 8,18
P/E ratio 2019 8,42
EV / Sales 2018 1,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
Capitalization 5 605 M
Chart TAYLOR WIMPEY
Duration : Period :
Taylor Wimpey Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAYLOR WIMPEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1,86  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Timothy Redfern Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Stanley Beeston Chairman
Jennie Daly Group Operations Director
Chris Carney Group Finance Director
James John Jordan Secretary, Director & Group Legal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAYLOR WIMPEY25.47%7 419
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD0.23%20 717
D.R. HORTON17.14%15 161
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD4.83%10 379
PERSIMMON24.15%10 073
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS27.31%7 911
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.